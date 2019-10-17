Volvo Cars selects HCL Tech for IT services, digital transformation

IT major HCL Technologies on Thursday said it has been selected by Volvo Cars as one of the suppliers for IT services and its digital transformation program. "The engagement is an expansion of a collaboration that began in 2016 and will see HCL support the global premium car company in its ongoing digital transformation initiatives," a statement said.

This large-scale transformation program includes organization-wide technology shifts that will help Volvo Cars to capitalize on new opportunities to improve internal business processes and customer experiences, it added. The collaboration between the two organizations is expanding to include several aspects of digital transformation including product orientation, DevOps and application integration the statement said.

DevOps refers to processes that combine software development and IT operations to shorten the systems development life cycle. No financial details of the partnership were disclosed.

"As one of its main suppliers, HCL is looking forward to help Volvo Cars to achieve its digital transformation ambitions by leveraging our industry-leading service capabilities and automotive domain expertise," Pankaj Tagra, EVP and Head - Nordic and DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) Business at HCL Technologies, said.

