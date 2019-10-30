Global growth slowing, modest drag on U.S. - Treasury's Mnuchin
Global growth is slowing and has modestly impacted the United States, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday, adding the U.S. economy remained strong with good capital inflows.
"There is no question that the global economy is slowing down and that has had some modest drag on the U.S. economy," he said at an investment conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh.
Mnuchin also said Europe needed to do more on the fiscal and regulatory side to maintain growth.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Steven Mnuchin
- US
- Riyadh
- Europe
- Saudi
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-Thailand's human traffickers flout 99% of court orders to compensate victims
UPDATE 3-Ecuador's Moreno scraps fuel subsidy cuts in big win for indigenous groups
UPDATE 3-Ecuador's Moreno scraps fuel subsidy cuts in big win for indigenous groups
Nigerian police rescue hundreds from another 'torture house'
UPDATE 6-Trump ex-Russia adviser testifies in impeachment inquiry