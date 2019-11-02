SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh pledges 2.78 pc shares
SpiceJet promoter and chief Ajay Singh has pledged around 2.78 percent shares towards securing a credit facility for the airline. A total of 1.67 crore shares were pledged in favor of IDFC First Bank Ltd on October 24, according to a filing submitted by the carrier to the BSE on Saturday.
These shares, which account for 2.78 percent shareholding, have been pledged to "secure a credit facility obtained by SpiceJet", it added. With the latest pledge of shares, a total of 26.32 percent shareholding of Singh is now encumbered.
Individually, he has a stake of 50.75 percent in the company, as per the filing.
