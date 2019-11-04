International Development News
Development News Edition

New York prosecutors can get Trump tax returns, court rules

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 21:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 21:09 IST
New York prosecutors can get Trump tax returns, court rules
US President Donald Trump (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump's longtime accounting firm must hand over eight years of his tax returns to New York prosecutors, a U.S. appeals court ruled Monday in the latest setback for Trump in his tenacious efforts to keep his finances secret.

The ruling by the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals backed the ability of prosecutors to enforce a subpoena for the returns against accounting firm Mazars LLP. With the Republican president set to appeal, the ruling sets the stage for an expected showdown at the U.S. Supreme Court, whose 5-4 conservative majority includes two justices appointed by Trump.

Also Read: US House approves procedure to impeach President Donald Trump

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Rafael Nadal takes top spot in ATP Rankings

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal on Monday reclaimed his top position in the latest ATP Rankings. The 33-year-old reached the top spot for the eighth time.Im super happy with my season. It was a tough beginning but then I was able to find a...

Heavy rain likely in parts of Maha

Few places in the coastal Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra are likely to receive rainfall this week apart from isolated areas in Marathwada region, an IMD official said on Monday. He said heavy rainfall is likely at few places in Madhya M...

UPDATE 1-Zimbabwe police give unions green light for public sector protest

Zimbabwe police have given public sector workers permission to march for better pay on Wednesday in what is widely seen as a test of President Emmerson Mnangagwas willingness to tolerate dissent.A notice received from police by the Apex Cou...

Two from UP held for cheating people with fake gold coins

Two from UP held for cheating people with fake gold coins Hyderabad, Nov 4 PTI Two inter-state fraudsters from Uttar Pradesh were on Monday arrested for allegedly cheating people with fake gold coins and siphoning off money, police ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019