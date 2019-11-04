International Development News
Under Modi's leadership India didn't bow down to global pressure on joining RCEP: Nadda

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 21:23 IST
Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "decisive leadership" for India not joining the RCEP deal as negotiations failed, BJP's working president JP Nadda on Monday said the country did not bow down to global pressure and give away its economic interests, unlike previous Congress which opened the Indian market through weak trade agreements. Earlier in the day, Modi said in his speech at the RCEP summit attended by several world leaders in Bangkok that India will not join the RCEP deal as negotiations failed to satisfactorily address New Delhi's "outstanding issues and concerns".

In a series of tweets, Nadda said the BJP congratulates Prime Minister Modi for protecting India's interest. "Under him India's foreign policy reflects India First." Describing Modi as a tough negotiator and decisive leader, Nadda said, "India did not bow down to global pressure and give away its economic interests unlike previous Congress-led governments which opened the Indian market through weak FTAs."

He said Modi has again shown his commitment to safeguarding the interests of the poor and took the "historic decision" to not join RCEP, based on India's interests. He has always kept in mind the interest of stakeholders including farmers, dairy sector, manufacturers and micro, small and medium enterprises.

The RCEP comprises 10 ASEAN nations and six of its FTA (free trade agreement) partners - China, India, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and New Zealand. However, India opted out of the RCEP. The original RCEP was aiming to facilitate the creation of the biggest free-trade region in the world as the 16-nation grouping is home to 3.6 billion people or nearly half the world's population.

