International Development News
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St drops on trade deal delay concerns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 01:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 01:02 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St drops on trade deal delay concerns
Image Credit: Flickr

Wall Street's main indexes were lower on Wednesday on concerns that a "phase one" trade deal between Washington and Beijing may not be completed this year, and minutes from the Federal Reserve's October policy meeting offered little help.

The S&P 500 basically held steady after the minutes, released at 1400 PM EST (1900 GMT) offered little guidance on what would cause policymakers to change their outlook. At the meeting, the Fed decided on the third interest rate cut of 2019 and signaled it was done with the easing. Investors appeared to be more focused on a Reuters report that completion of an initial U.S.-China trade deal could slide into next year as Beijing presses for tariff rollbacks. It cited trade experts and people close to the White House.

"We have a December 15 deadline Trump has set for tariffs to go higher. The hope has been in the market that a phase 1 deal would be done before that. It brings into the realm of probability that those tariffs would come into effect," said Scott Ladner, chief investment officer at Horizon Investments in Charlotte. The world's top two economies came tantalizingly close to a deal in May after a year of tariffs on each other's goods, before talks fell apart.

Earlier, a U.S. Senate measure aimed at protecting human rights in Hong Kong amid prolonged protests had escalated tensions with China and pressured the market. At 2:14p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 189.9 points, or 0.68%, to 27,744.12, the S&P 500 lost 19 points, or 0.61%, to 3,101.18 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 65.93 points, or 0.77%, to 8,504.73.

Before Wednesday's report, expectations of a trade deal, coupled with a fairly strong third-quarter earnings season, had helped Wall Street's main indexes scale record highs this month. Market declines were broad-based, with nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors lower. The trade-sensitive technology sector was down 1%, the biggest drag on the benchmark index. The Philadelphia Semiconductor index also slid 1%.

The interest-rate sensitive financial index was down 0.76% as safety buying pushed down the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield further. Reports from Target Corp and Lowe's Cos Inc were bright spots on Wednesday, with their shares jumping 12.6% and 4%, respectively, after the two companies raised their profit forecasts.

But apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc was down 15.9% after missing quarterly sales estimates on weaker demand for its namesake brand. Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.47-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.38-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 24 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 87 new highs and 79 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

Salesforce Service Cloud to integrate Amazon Connect to enhance customer service

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-After rise in Iowa polls, Buttigieg in spotlight at U.S. Democratic presidential debate

Democratic White House contender Pete Buttigieg, who has climbed into the lead in recent polls in Iowa, will get his turn in the spotlight on Wednesday when 10 of the top candidates for the partys presidential nomination meet in a debate in...

Attack on Syria's Idlib kills at least 15 at displaced persons camp -civil defence

An attack by Syrian government forces on the rebel-held area of Idlib in northwestern Syria killed at least 15 and wounded several at a displaced persons camp on Wednesday, rescue workers said. Syrias northwest corner, including the Idlib r...

Bloomberg to appear on U.S. presidential ballot in Texas

Billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg put his name on Democratic primary ballots in Texas on Wednesday, paving the way for a possible late entry into the presidential race.Bloomberg, 77, has not officially said whether he will...

Syrian shelling of camp housing displaced people kills 15

Syrian government troops shelled a camp hosting displaced people near the Turkish border in the countrys northwest on Wednesday, killing at least 15 people and wounding others, Syrian opposition activists said. The attack came just hours af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019