United Airlines orders 50 Airbus aircraft to replace Boeing 757s

  New York
  Updated: 04-12-2019 09:46 IST
  Created: 04-12-2019 09:43 IST
United Airlines said Tuesday it had ordered 50 Airbus A321XLR aircraft, worth an estimated USD 6.5 billion, to replace an existing fleet of aging Boeings. The new Airbus planes, which will be delivered in 2024, will allow United to retire its Boeing 757-200s, the company said.

The Airbus order is the latest blow to the American manufacturer, already deeply mired in the crisis surrounding its 737 MAX. The 737 MAX has been grounded worldwide after two crashes that resulted in 346 deaths.

Boeing has no new aircraft to compete with the Airbus A321XLR in the mid-market range.

