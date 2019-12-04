Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata International appoints Anand Sen as Executive Director, Chief Operations Officer

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 12:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 12:48 IST
Tata International appoints Anand Sen as Executive Director, Chief Operations Officer

Tata International Ltd (TIL), a global trading and distribution firm of the Tata group, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Anand Sen as Executive Director and Chief Operations Officer with effect from December 1, 2019. Sen has over 35 years of experience working at Tata Steel in various capacities.

In his new capacity Sen will report to Tata International Managing Director Noel Naval Tata, TIL said in a statement. He was inducted to the company board as non-executive director on October 10, 2019. With this appointment, all vertical heads of the company will report to Sen, it added.

His last role was with Tata Steel as President, Steel Business and Total Quality Management (TQM). He has worked across marketing and sales, strategy and business leadership, operations, maintenance, technology, supply chain and projects, in his more than three decade-long career.

He also served as Chairman of several Tata companies such as Tata Steel Processing and Distribution, Tayo Rolls and NatSteel. He has also been a board member for Tata Bluescope, Tinplate Company of India, Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing and Processing and Bhushan Steel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

China says U.S bill on Xinjiang will affect bilateral cooperation

Chinas foreign ministry said on Wednesday the U.S. bill targeting camps for Muslim minorities in Xinjiang will affect bilateral cooperation in important areas.Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the remarks in response to a quest...

Olympics-S.Korea to use radiation detectors, food from home at Tokyo Games

South Koreas Olympic committee plans to buy radiation detectors and ship homegrown ingredients to Japan for its athletes at the Tokyo Games because of worries local food may be contaminated by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.Japan has p...

UPDATE 2-Iran's Rouhani calls for release of innocent, unarmed protesters

Irans President Hassan Rouhani called on Wednesday for the release of any unarmed and innocent people who were detained during protests against gasoline price hikes, after two weeks of violent clashes.The unrest, which began on Nov. 15 afte...

Indian Army helped Japanese Army hone counter-terrorism skills for Tokyo Olympics

Amid growing military ties between the two countries, the Indian Army extended help to the Japanese Army to hone its skills in counter-terrorist operations to tackle such possible situations during the Tokyo Olympics scheduled to be held ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019