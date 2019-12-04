Tata International appoints Anand Sen as Executive Director, Chief Operations Officer

Tata International Ltd (TIL), a global trading and distribution firm of the Tata group, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Anand Sen as Executive Director and Chief Operations Officer with effect from December 1, 2019. Sen has over 35 years of experience working at Tata Steel in various capacities.

In his new capacity Sen will report to Tata International Managing Director Noel Naval Tata, TIL said in a statement. He was inducted to the company board as non-executive director on October 10, 2019. With this appointment, all vertical heads of the company will report to Sen, it added.

His last role was with Tata Steel as President, Steel Business and Total Quality Management (TQM). He has worked across marketing and sales, strategy and business leadership, operations, maintenance, technology, supply chain and projects, in his more than three decade-long career.

He also served as Chairman of several Tata companies such as Tata Steel Processing and Distribution, Tayo Rolls and NatSteel. He has also been a board member for Tata Bluescope, Tinplate Company of India, Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing and Processing and Bhushan Steel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)