R'than CM writes to PM for raising wheat allotment

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing wheat allotment to the state to 2.53 lakh metric tonnes from 2.32 lakh metric tonnes at present under the National Food Security Act. He said that it is required for ensuring benefits of food security to all the 4.85 crore beneficiaries who have been identified in the state.

Gehlot said the number of beneficiary families was increasing due to rise in population. The chief minister said the Centre was allotting 2.32 lakh metric tonnes of wheat per month for 4.46 crore beneficiaries under the Food Security Act but the number of beneficiaries has now increased to 4.85 crore.

To meet the requirement, Gehlot has requested the prime minister to increase the quantity of wheat allotted to the state.

