Slowdown forces construction equipment maker ACE to shift focus to exports

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 16:24 IST
The slowdown in the economy has forced construction equipment manufacturer ACE to shift its focus to exports, from which it expects to net around 20 percent revenue over the next two years, a senior company official has said. Action Construction Equipment (ACE), which is currently present in 20 countries, is looking at reaching 50 countries in the next two years.

"Spreading our presence in global markets is a natural progression. At the same time, this is a move to mitigate the risks of a slowdown in the domestic economy as well," ACE Executive Director Sorab Agarwal told PTI. The current slowdown has impacted the revenues of the company by almost 15-20 percent so far, he added.

Nearly 50-60 percent of ACE's business comes from a hardcore infrastructure project, followed by 30 percent from the industrial segment and the rest from tower cranes. "The infrastructure activity has slowed down due to liquidity crunch. As a result, the revenues of all the equipment manufacturing companies have been impacted by 15-30 percent. Even our business is hit by almost 20 percent. However, we are expecting a positive upturn next fiscal," Agarwal said.

The company had reported a revenue of Rs 1,352.23 crore last fiscal (2018-19). Ace is currently present in 20 countries across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe through its dealership network, and plans to further expand in these markets as well as in South America and Southeast Asian countries.

"We have a target of having our presence in 50 countries in the next two years. By then, we are hopeful that the contribution of exports to our total revenues will be up to 20 percent," Agarwal added. In the first half of fiscal 2019-20, the company's export revenue stood at 7.5 percent of the total revenue of Rs 565.16 crore, and is expected to further increase to 8-9 percent by March-end.

ACE is a leading material handling and construction equipment manufacturing company with a majority market share in mobile cranes and tower cranes segment. In addition to mobile cranes, it also offers mobile/fixed tower cranes, crawler cranes, truck-mounted cranes, lorry loaders, backhoe loaders, vibratory rollers, piling rigs, forklifts, warehousing equipment, tractors, harvesters and other agri machinery.

