Cantabil Retail aims to expand network to 400 outlets, to focus on smaller towns

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 22:37 IST
  • Created: 16-12-2019 22:32 IST
Apparel brand Cantabil Retail is aiming to expand its network to 400 outlets by 2020 by expanding to tier-II, III towns through franchise model. Currently, Cantabil has 290 stores and operates in 16 states in the country, the company said in a statement.

For the next phase of development, the company is planning to invest around Rs 25 crore in tier-II, III markets. "There is a significant increase in awareness about the fashion trend amongst the people in smaller towns and cities, and hence we see immense potential in tier-II, III markets for our expansion," Cantabil Retail India Director Deepak Bansal said.

The company is targeting Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and parts of North East for new outlets, he added.

