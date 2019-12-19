British stocks edge lower in muted trading
UK shares inched lower in light trading on Thursday, as a lack of major drivers led investors to lock in some of the recent gains ahead of the Christmas holiday season. The FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 edged 0.1% lower by 0807 GMT.
Traders are looking ahead to a Bank of England meeting later on Thursday and a parliamentary vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal on Friday, though neither is expected to jolt markets. Rating actions drove some moves, with blue-chip tour operator TUI dipping 2% after Berenberg cut its rating on the stock. Mid-cap outsourcing group Capita dropped 4% on a Deutsche Bank rating downgrade.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- UK
- TUI
- Boris Johnson
- Bank of England
- FTSE
- Brexit
- Deutsche Bank
ALSO READ
UK's Boris Johnson juggles NATO summit with electioneering
Boris Johnson branded racist over 'people of colour' subtitle gaffe
Boris Johnson under fire for snatching reporter's phone when shown photo of sick boy
UK polls: Boris Johnson holds on to lead but hung Parliament within margin
Meet Ali, 25. Boris Johnson's biggest challenger