Left Menu
Development News Edition

5G: Pompeo discusses with India "risks" posed by Chinese-made telecom giants

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 20:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 20:54 IST
5G: Pompeo discusses with India "risks" posed by Chinese-made telecom giants

The US has discussed with India the "risks" posed by Chinese-made communication networks, including 5G, pose to the treasured freedoms, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said, amidst the Trump administration stepped up its pressure against Chinese telecom giants. President Donald Trump has asked American firms to stop doing business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei, alleging that it was a tool of Chinese intelligence.

Pompeo told reporters at a joint press conference with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and Home Minister Rajnath Singh and the US Defence Secretary Mark Esper that the 5G issue was discussed during the second edition of the 2+2 ministerial dialogue between India and the US here on Wednesday. "And on China, we discussed the risks that Chinese-built communication networks, including 5G, pose to our treasured freedoms and how China's unfair and predatory economic activity in the Indo-Pacific presents a risk to those very freedoms," Pompeo said.

Asserting that 5G networks will form the backbone of future economies and critical infrastructure, US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus earlier this month said the stakes are too high to allow these vital networks to be provided and serviced by vendors open to manipulation by authoritarian regimes. "Chinese telecommunications firms such as Huawei and ZTE must comply with the directives of the government of the People's Republic of China, without any meaningful checks and balances that would prevent misuse of data," Ortagus said.

"The United States urges all countries, including our partners and allies, to adopt national security policies that would prevent untrusted vendors from accessing any part of their future 5G networks," Ortagus had said. 5G is the next generation cellular technology with download speeds stated to be 10 to 100 times faster than the current 4G LTE networks.

The 5G networking standard is seen as critical because it can support the next generation of mobile devices in addition to new applications like driverless cars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St stays near record high as Mnuchin says trade pact to be signed in Jan.

Wall Street hovered near record highs on Thursday as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Washington and Beijing would sign an initial trade deal in early January, with traders also shrugging off the impeachment of President Donald T...

Lebanon president Aoun names former minister Diab next PM

Lebanon President Michel Aoun has designated Hassan Diab, an academic and former education minister, as the countrys next prime minister on Thursday.Diab, who has the support of Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies, was named after formal c...

UPDATE 1-U.S.-China to sign 'Phase one' trade pact in early January -Mnuchin

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday the United States and China would sign their so-called Phase one trade pact at the beginning of January, adding that it was completely finished and just undergoing a technical scrub.Mnuc...

People should do 'satyagraha' against CAA : Akhilesh Yadav

In the backdrop of violent protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday urged people to register their dissent through Satyagraha, the Gandhian mean of protest. I appeal to the people of Lu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019