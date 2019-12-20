Left Menu
An opportunity to thank, celebrate and felicitate our people and family - Vuram Day

Vuram Technology Solutions, an expert in providing BPM, PRA and low-code platforms based enterprise solutions and services, celebrated its ninth Vuram anniversary commemorating the foundation of the dream to create the happiest and most nourishing workplace for people.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 13:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 13:56 IST
Vuram Technology Solutions. Image Credit: ANI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Dec 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Vuram Technology Solutions, an expert in providing BPM, PRA and low-code platforms based enterprise solutions and services, celebrated its ninth Vuram anniversary commemorating the foundation of the dream to create the happiest and most nourishing workplace for people. People of Vuram across the world celebrated the ninth Vuram anniversary in a grand way. 'Vuram Day' is about celebrating, felicitating and thanking the most important aspect that defines and shapes Vuram - its people, the Vuram family.

Every year, the people of Vuram and their families, spend two days visiting a new place/city, where all the arrangements are taken care of by the organization. This year, the team celebrated Vuram Day in the Palace City of Mysuru. It has a theme for each year, and the theme for this year was "Habba" - meaning "Festival or Celebration" in Kannada.

"A happy workplace and a happy work-life leads to overall happiness, even on the personal front. Our dream is to ensure that we create the happiest and most nourishing workplace. Vuram Day is an opportunity for us to thank our families and friends for their unwavering support, belief, motivation, and prayers for our success and march towards our dream. Vuram is nothing without its people, and these two days are a celebration of our people and our dream", said Venkatesh Ramarathinam, CEO, Vuram. "Vuram day is a happy event, with a grand purpose to convey our thanks to the family - mothers, fathers, gurus, brothers, sisters, husbands, wives, children and friends who have supported, enjoyed, wished, prayed and shaped the life and growth of our people", said Suresh Kumar, Director - People and Operations at Vuram.

Every year, Vuram Day is filled with lots of excitement, liveliness, and several surprise events. From arranging comfortable stays in Country Inn, Radisson Blu and ITC, hosting a series of cultural events, extending surprise and family-like warm receptions, impeccable transportations, shopping stalls, illuminations and counters to hosting team events, celebrating with external artists, sharing of customer and people experience and above all sumptuous and delicious cuisines all across. 'Vuram Day' is indeed a mega event and this two-day mega celebration is a result of several months of planning and execution by the execution team.

"This day is always very fresh in our memories, as we bring our families and exhibit the culture of our Company. It is an opportunity to meet our colleague's family, get to know each other and cherish the bonding. Our people are eagerly waiting for the next Vuram Day already", added Suresh. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

