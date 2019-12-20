Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks extend record rally, sterling endures rough week

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 22:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 22:12 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks extend record rally, sterling endures rough week

A year-end rally in global equity markets extended gains on Friday, helped by data showing relatively strong U.S. growth, while sterling headed toward its worst week in more than two years on concerns over how Britain will leave the European Union.

The dollar firmed and U.S. Treasury yields rose after the Commerce Department said gross domestic product increased at a 2.1% annualized rate in the third quarter, as expected, with consumer spending coming in stronger than previously reported. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.39% to a record high, while Wall Street's three key equity indices on also marked new highs.

The preliminary U.S.-China trade deal and the Federal Reserve's increase of short-term liquidity in the repo market allowed risk assets to move higher, said Yousef Abbasi, global market strategist at INTL FCStone Financial Inc in New York. "The deliverance of phase one of a trade deal and the Fed getting ahead of any potential systemic-type issues has cleared the path for this market to inch higher," Abbasi said. "There isn't anything that can shift sentiment dramatically."

The benchmark S&P 500 extended its run of record highs to seven straight sessions, its longest streak in more than two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 119.33 points, or 0.42%, to 28,496.29. The S&P 500 gained 18.28 points, or 0.57%, to 3,223.65 and the Nasdaq Composite added 38.20 points, or 0.43%, to 8,925.41.

European shares also rallied, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index rising 0.70%. Indexes in Frankfurt, Paris and London all made similar gains in thin trading. Emerging market stocks rose 0.15%.

Overnight in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added a sliver, having risen 1.2% so far this week and almost 5% this month. Some data, however, reminded investors of potential weak spots in the world economy.

The mood among German consumers deteriorated unexpectedly heading into January, a survey showed, suggesting that household spending in Europe's largest economy could weaken at the beginning of next year. Sterling was last trading at $1.3048, up 0.32% on the day after suffering a sharp reversal that left it facing its worst weekly fall since late 2017 of about 2%.

The pound slipped overnight to below $1.30, a dramatic drop from a 19-month peak of $1.3514 after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson used his sweeping election victory last week to revive the risk of a hard Brexit. Britain will leave the EU at the end of January and has set December 2020 as a hard deadline to reach a trade agreement.

The dollar index rose 0.3%, with the euro down 0.42% to $1.1073. The Japanese yen weakened 0.08% versus the greenback at 109.47 per dollar. Oil prices fell but were set for a third straight week of gains after the easing of the U.S.-China trade dispute boosted investor confidence and the outlook for global economic growth.

Brent was down 71 cents at $65.83 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude slid 91 cents to $60.27 a barrel. Gold clung to a narrow $5 range. Spot gold dropped 0.2% to $1,476.44 an ounce.

(Additional reporting by Tom Wilson in London; Editing by Alex Richardson and Dan Grebler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Golfer's Shot indulges Delhi NCR with the 'Good Life Soiree'

New Delhi India Dec 20 ANINewsVoir Golfers Shot - a leading offering by Alcobrew Distilleries Indian Pvt Ltd - captured the pulse and the palate of the guests at its event titled Good Life Soiree at a farmhouse in NCR recently. The evening ...

Sonia misleading people; Cong, TMC, Left, AAP stoking fears: Sitharaman

Senior BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday accused Congress president Sonia Gandhi of misleading people over the amended citizenship law and equating it falsely with the NRC which, the Union ministerial pointed out, has not even been fo...

Several people gather outside Delhi Police HQ to demand release of those detained in Daryaganj

Several people gathered outside the Delhi Police Headquarters on Friday demanding the release of around 40 persons detained during a violent protest in Daryaganj.According to the police, the protesters set ablaze a private car parked at Sub...

UPDATE 2-ICC to probe alleged war crimes in Palestinian areas, pending jurisdiction

The International Criminal Courts chief prosecutor said on Friday she would launch a full investigation into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian Territories as soon as the courts jurisdiction had been established. The announcement opens t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019