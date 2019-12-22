Left Menu
Development News Edition

DoT seeks Rs 1.72 lakh cr from GAIL in telecom dues

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 10:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 10:35 IST
DoT seeks Rs 1.72 lakh cr from GAIL in telecom dues
Image Credit: Facebook

The Department of Telecommunications has sought Rs 1.72 lakh crore in past statutory dues from state-owned gas utility GAIL India Ltd following the Supreme Court's ruling on revenues that need to be taken into consideration for payment of government dues. Sources with direct knowledge of the development said DoT sent a letter to GAIL last month seeking Rs 1,72,655 crore in dues on IP-1 and IP-2 licenses as well as Internet Service Provider (ISP) license.

In response, GAIL has told DoT that it owes nothing more than what it has already paid to the government. The firm told DoT that it had obtained ISP license in 2002 for a period of 15 years, which expired in 2017. But GAIL never did any business under the license and since no revenue was generated it cannot pay any amount.

On IP-1 and IP-2 licenses, GAIL has told DoT that it generated Rs 35 crore of revenue since 2001-02 and not Rs 2,49,788 crore that has been considered for levying past dues, they said. Sources said the dues being sought are more than three times the networth of GAIL and several times the actual revenue earned.

The Supreme Court had on October 24 ruled that non-telecom revenues earned by firms using spectrum or airwaves allocated by the government will be considered for calculating statutory dues. While telcos such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea may have had non-telecom revenues generated from using the government license and spectrum, firms such as GAIL had no such revenue.

DoT is seeking Rs 1.47 lakh crore from all telcos in past statutory dues. Besides GAIL, DoT is also seeking Rs 1.25 lakh crore from PowerGrid which had both a national long-distance as well as an internet license.

PowerGrid says it has an adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of Rs 3,566 crore since 2006-07 and after adding penalty it comes to Rs 22,168 crore. Infrastructure provider category- I (IP-I) are those infrastructure providers who provide assets such as dark fiber, right of way, duct space and towers to the licensees of telecom services.

GAIL has a vast network of gas pipelines and it laid optic fiber along it to provide bandwidth to third parties. Issuance of IP-II license was discontinued in December 2005.

Sources said DoT estimates that the telecom operators owe Rs 55,054.51 crore as spectrum usage charges (SUC) as on October 31, 2019, while the figure for license fees stands at Rs 92,642 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Packers, Vikings battling for NFC North title

Aaron Rodgers knows what to expect when the Green Bay Packers visit the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night in Minneapolis. Its going to be one of those old-fashioned NFC North contests, Rodgers said.Rodgers and the Packers can clinch the div...

Year of many firsts for Sathiyan as he takes over the mantle from Sharath

The sprightly G Sathiyan came of age to take over the leadership mantle in Indian table tennis from veteran A Sharath Kamal in a year which saw paddlers produce memorable performances despite the lack of a full-time coach. For a decade and ...

'Sweetbitter' cancelled after two seasons

Starz has pulled the plug on its coming-of-age series Sweetbitter after two seasons on the network. According to Variety, the half-hour drama was overseen by senior vice president of original programming Ken Segna and manager of original pr...

Pietrangelo, Schwartz power Blues past Sharks

Alex Pietrangelos tie-breaking goal midway through the third period was the game-winner, and Jaden Schwartz scored once in a three-point game as the visiting St. Louis Blues beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Saturday night. Goaltender Jake Al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019