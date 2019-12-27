Left Menu
Germany's Bund yield hovers below six-month highs

  • Reuters
  |
  • Berlin
  |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 13:35 IST
  • Created: 27-12-2019 13:32 IST
Government bond yields across the euro area nudged lower on Friday, in listless, holiday-thinned trade.

News on Thursday that China is in close touch with the United States on signing a Phase 1 trade deal bolstered sentiment in world markets, keeping stocks near record highs. Still, bond yields across the single currency bloc edged down as markets reopened after the Christmas holiday, reflecting a preference by investors to hold onto safe-haven bonds in illiquid markets.

In early Friday trade, 10-year bond yields in Germany, France, and the Netherlands were just one basis point lower on the day. The Germany Bund yield hovered at -0.26%, holding below six-month highs hit last week at around -0.21%. In southern Europe, Italian bond yields were broadly lower.

