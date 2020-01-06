Left Menu
Development News Edition

NSE Knowledge Hub will help in preparing talent for BFSI sector: Piyush Goyal

Speaking on this occasion Commerce & Industry Minister said that although India has developed as the second-largest fintech hub in the world, a lot of work still needs to be done in the BFSI sector.

NSE Knowledge Hub will help in preparing talent for BFSI sector: Piyush Goyal
Commerce and Industry Minister said that this industry-driven learning ecosystem will help India in building next-generation skills and capabilities in the BFSI sector. Image Credit: Twitter(@NSEIndia)

Commerce and Industry & Railways Minister Piyush Goyal today inaugurated the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Knowledge Hub in New Delhi, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered learning ecosystem that will assist the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector. Speaking on this occasion Commerce & Industry Minister said that although India has developed as the second-largest fintech hub in the world, a lot of work still needs to be done in the BFSI sector. He hoped that the Knowledge Hub created by NSE will fill in these gaps and help the financial sector to move into the future.

The NSE Knowledge Hub will enhance skills and help academic institutions in preparing future-ready talent for the financial service industry. It is also available on mobile and attempts to bring together world-class content and learners through this state- of- the- art and future-ready platform.

Commerce and Industry Minister said that this industry-driven learning ecosystem will help India in building next-generation skills and capabilities in the BFSI sector. The use of AI will ensure that the skill upgradation is affordable and accessible and helps in the creation of a workforce that is adequate for the requirements of the sector said, Piyush Goyal. AI and Machine Learning will contribute USD 1 trillion by 2035 and this is a good beginning by NSE to tap the potential of AI and use it as a tool to create a workforce in the BFSI sector in India added the Minister.

Commerce and Industry Minister assured continued Government support to investors and startups and said that India is a safe investment destination today for investors, even the smallest of investors and this Knowledge Hub by NSE will strengthen and empower those working in the BFSI sector and will benefit investors and the financial services to give world-class services through knowledge, innovation and value- addition.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

China's PLA begins major military exercises in Tibet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesian arrested selling Sumatran tiger skin

An Indonesian caught trying to sell the skin of a critically endangered Sumatran tiger has been arrested, police said Monday, highlighting the problem of animal trafficking in the Southeast Asian country. Authorities in Aceh, at the norther...

T'gana: AIMIM, Cong, TJS condemn JNU violence

Condemning the violence in JNU in Delhi, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said the BJP-led government at the Centre should perform its Constitutional duty, ensure justice and prevent such incidents. The Congress and Telangana Jan...

Police probing how Walmart store in US got infested with bedbugs

A Walmart Walmart Supercenter in the US state of Pennsylvania is facing an unusual and expensive problem after someone intentionally released bedbugs in a mens changing room, according to a media report. A manager at the store in Edinboro f...

Nigeria International Petroleum Summit to take place on 9-12 Feb in Abuja

Last month, Nigerias Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, H.E. Chief Timipre Sylva declared 2020 as the Year of Gas for the West African Nation.In line with this initiative, the Minister and the Managing Director of the Nigerian Natio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020