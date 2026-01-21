Left Menu

Kerala's Medisep Insurance Scheme Enters New Phase with Enhanced Benefits

Kerala's Medisep medical insurance scheme for government employees and pensioners launches its second phase on February 1, increasing annual coverage to Rs 5 lakh. Existing beneficiaries will maintain coverage, now including expanded treatment packages and cashless services. Oriental Insurance Company will implement the scheme, with no enrollment age limit.

Kerala's government is set to launch the second phase of its Medisep medical insurance scheme, a move expected to benefit government employees, pensioners, and their dependents. Announced by Finance Minister K N Balagopal, the updated plan will take effect on February 1, featuring enhanced treatment coverage.

The revised scheme offers annual treatment coverage up to Rs 5 lakh, an increase from the previous Rs 3 lakh cap. This scheme is available for existing beneficiaries, including government employees, pensioners from service positions, and members from universities and local self-government institutions. A monthly premium of Rs 687 will be required.

Now managed by Oriental Insurance Company, Medisep includes treatment packages under the National Health Benefit Package 2022. It promises cashless treatments across more hospitals and 2,516 treatment packages—an increase from 1,920 earlier. The scheme also covers emergencies like road accidents, heart attacks, and strokes at non-empanelled hospitals.

