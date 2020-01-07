KLJ Group organized blood donation camp in association with Rotary Club of Delhi Nirvana

New Delhi [India] Jan 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): KLJ Group organized blood donation camps on the occasion of its Founder's Day and to celebrate its founder's KL Jain's birthday. The camp was organized in association with Rotary Club of Delhi Nirvana and Rotary Blood Bank at different establishments of KLJ Group in Delhi i.e. at KLJ House, Rama Marg and KLJ Complex, Shivaji Marg.

The blood donation camps were also organized at different cities in KLJ establishments in Gurugram, Silvassa, Jhagadia (Bharuch) and Mumbai to reach as many people. The main purpose of this camp was to support a noble cause and spread awareness of blood donation in saving lives. The donors who willingly came for the camp were scrutinized before the donation to assure that the blood is collected from healthy donors.

As a token of appreciation, the donors were given souvenirs and gifts besides the certificate by the Blood bank at the camp to motivate and appreciate the donors. KLJ Group has been organizing these camps since 2011 to save as many lives as possible. Last year KLJ Group managed to collect 362 units of blood in Delhi and 1043 units of blood from all the camps organized by their group.

"Through these camps, we at KLJ group would like to encourage the donors that blood donation is very important and we can save up to three lives with just a single unit of blood. Blood donation is a gift of life and helps spread happiness in someone's family. It's a matter of pride for us at KLJ Group to support this noble cause", said KL Jain, Chairman, KLJ Group. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

