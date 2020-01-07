Left Menu
Development News Edition

KLJ Group organized blood donation camp in association with Rotary Club of Delhi Nirvana

KLJ Group organized blood donation camps on the occasion of its Founder's Day and to celebrate its founder's KL Jain's birthday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 15:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 15:23 IST
KLJ Group organized blood donation camp in association with Rotary Club of Delhi Nirvana
KLJ Group Organized blood donation camp. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Jan 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): KLJ Group organized blood donation camps on the occasion of its Founder's Day and to celebrate its founder's KL Jain's birthday. The camp was organized in association with Rotary Club of Delhi Nirvana and Rotary Blood Bank at different establishments of KLJ Group in Delhi i.e. at KLJ House, Rama Marg and KLJ Complex, Shivaji Marg.

The blood donation camps were also organized at different cities in KLJ establishments in Gurugram, Silvassa, Jhagadia (Bharuch) and Mumbai to reach as many people. The main purpose of this camp was to support a noble cause and spread awareness of blood donation in saving lives. The donors who willingly came for the camp were scrutinized before the donation to assure that the blood is collected from healthy donors.

As a token of appreciation, the donors were given souvenirs and gifts besides the certificate by the Blood bank at the camp to motivate and appreciate the donors. KLJ Group has been organizing these camps since 2011 to save as many lives as possible. Last year KLJ Group managed to collect 362 units of blood in Delhi and 1043 units of blood from all the camps organized by their group.

"Through these camps, we at KLJ group would like to encourage the donors that blood donation is very important and we can save up to three lives with just a single unit of blood. Blood donation is a gift of life and helps spread happiness in someone's family. It's a matter of pride for us at KLJ Group to support this noble cause", said KL Jain, Chairman, KLJ Group. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

England edges closer to victory, South Africa 170-4

Cape Town, Jan 7 AP England stayed patient and was rewarded with the wicket of South Africa captain Faf du Plessis to edge toward victory on the final day of the second cricket test on Tuesday. Spinner Dom Bess provided the breakthrough whe...

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Tokyo prosecutors on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosns wife Carole for allegedly lying in testimony, as officials sought ways to bring the fugitive car industry boss back for trial on financial misconduct charges. The perju...

Four RSP depts bag energy management system certification

Four departments of the Rourkela Steel Plant RSP have been certified with ISO 500012018 EMS for energy management system. The certificate was given by Messers Bureau Veritas India, Limited Ms BVIL, Kolkata. The departments certified with t...

Compuware Completes Acquisition of INNOVATION Data Processing Assets

Compuware Corporation, the leading provider of software for mainframe DevOps, today announced the completion of its acquisition of the assets of INNOVATION Data Processing&#160;as of January 1, 2020INNOVATION Data Processing was founded in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020