Airlines take FTSE 100 higher; retailers lag

  Reuters
  • |
  London
  • |
  10-01-2020 13:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 13:50 IST
London's FTSE 100 gained on Friday as airline stocks took off after Irish carrier Ryanair raised its profit forecast and the broader sentiment improved as tensions in the Middle East subsided. The FTSE 100 added 0.4%, led by EasyJet and British Airways owner IAG, which rose 6% and 4%, respectively. Ryanair's London-listed shares surged 9% to their highest since June 2018.

Retailers came under pressure, with Superdry tanking 20% and Joules Group plummeting 33% to a life low after both firms warned of a hit to annual earnings. The FTSE 250 gained 0.2%, but the bourse's advance was limited by a 7% slide in-retailer B&M after it said sales growth slowed in the Christmas quarter.

