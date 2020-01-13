Left Menu
Clean Harbors opens new global capability centre in Hyderabad

  Hyderabad
  Updated: 13-01-2020 18:18 IST
  Created: 13-01-2020 18:18 IST
CleanHarbors Inc, a leading US environmental services company, formally inaugurated its new 'Global Capability Centre' here on Monday The company operates throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico and now in India. It serves a diverse customer base, including most of the Fortune 500 companies, a press release said.

With over USD 3.3 billion in annual sales,CleanHarbors provides hazardous waste transportation and disposal, laboratory chemical packing, 24-hour emergency response, partscleaning, and field, energy and industrial services, it said. CleanHarbors India was 'strategically established' as the parent companys Global Capability Centre (GCC) beginning in December 2017, the release said.

Today, it has been relocated to the state-of-the-art Skyview SEZ building at heart of Hyderabads Hitech City area in aspace of nearly 70,000 square feet with considerable seating capacity, it said. The facility houses 24/7 operations across variousCleanHarbors functions, including information technology, finance, human resources and legal, it said.

Under the direction of its president (India) Avinash Samrit, the GCC has onboarded more than 300 full-time employees with plans for further expansion as it continues to play a critical role inCleanHarbors ongoing growth, the release added..

