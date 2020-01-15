Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank EDs concludes visit to Djibouti after gaining development prospects

The visit also focused on Djibouti’s achievements and potential, with visiting Djibouti’s submarine cables landing site to learning about its ICT global gateway.

  • World Bank
  • |
  • Djibouti
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 22:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 22:23 IST
World Bank EDs concludes visit to Djibouti after gaining development prospects
The EDs welcomed government efforts to improve the domestic performance of the ICT and energy sectors, which are critical to the economic transformation of the country. Image Credit: www.worldbank.org

A delegation of World Bank Group Executive Directors (EDs) has concluded its visit to Djibouti after gaining a comprehensive perspective of the country's current development status and future opportunities, with its focus on youth and women.

The EDs met with government officials, representatives both from the private sector and from civil society, development partners, and young entrepreneurs. Discussions centered around challenges to sustainable growth in Djibouti and the need to implement structural reforms and invest in human capital. Discussions with Djibouti's President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh and the Minister of Finance and Economy Ilyas Moussa Dawaleh focused on the broad strategic direction of the Bank Group in Djibouti, including its program for improving the business environment and mobilizing private sector finance for development.

The visit also focused on Djibouti's achievements and potential, with visiting Djibouti's submarine cables landing site to learning about its ICT global gateway. The EDs welcomed government efforts to improve the domestic performance of the ICT and energy sectors, which are critical to the economic transformation of the country. They also visited Doraleh Container Terminal management company (SGTD) and Doraleh Multipurpose Terminal serving Djibouti's port.

During a visit outside the capital to the region of Obock, the EDs observed firsthand how the Bank's Development Response to Displacement Impacts Project has helped address the needs of migrants and refugees and their host communities and, in Balbala, a southern suburb of Djibouti city, how the Integrated Slum Upgrading Project helps support efforts to improve living conditions for residents of urban areas and achieve a Zero Slum strategy.

"Djibouti is making progress in reducing poverty and improving its business climate", said Jean-Claude Tchatchouang, Executive Director for Djibouti. "However, regional and socioeconomic disparities persist. More is needed to ensure quality health care, education, nutrition, affordable energy and jobs for the next generations. The World Bank Group is committed to helping the Government of Djibouti achieve its ambitious development goals. We look forward to observing greater human and economic outcomes to support the country's vision for shared prosperity."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Sexton new Ireland captain as Farrell era begins

Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton was chosen as the teams new captain on Wednesday as coach Andy Farrell named his first squad since taking over from Joe Schmidt after last years disappointing World Cup. Sexton, a former world rugby player of t...

Gaurav Chandel death case: Missing SUV found in Ghaziabad

Nine days after the death of Greater Noida West resident Gaurav Chandel, police on Wednesday recovered his SUV, which had gone missing on January 6 from Ghaziabad, officials said. The Kia Seltos was recovered from Masoori area of Ghaziabad ...

Kolkata police speaks in different voices about case against

Suspense prevailed on Wednesday over whether the Kolkata police has registered an FIR against 150 unidentified people after a protest by Left students on Saturday against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for meeting Prime Minister...

President, PM attend 'At Home' reception at Gen Naravane's residence on Army Day

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday attended the At Home Reception at Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravanes residence on the oc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020