Apollo TeleHealth inks MoU with Malaysias TeleHealthcare

  • PTI
  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 18:10 IST
  • Created: 21-01-2020 17:54 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Apollo TeleHealth Services, a unit of Apollo Hospitals Group, has inked an MoU with TeleHealthcare Malaysia under which it will set up 100 tele- clinics in that country to provide remote multi-specialty care and consultation to three million people. A company press release said the partnership is part of the organization's broader objective to scale up its reach to touch 25 million lives globally by 2022.

Vikram Thaploo, CEO TeleHealth at Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited said "Our objective is to expand our collective reach to as many as 25 million lives by 2022 through a series of initiatives in India and abroad. In line with this objective, we have signed an MoU with TeleHealthcare Malaysia under which we will operationalize 100 tele clinics in a phased manner by the end of this year. Eight of these centres will be piloted by March itself. Overall, Apollo TeleHealth aims to add 5,000 points of presence globally over the next two years."

Established in 1999, Apollo TeleHealth is the largest and oldest multi-specialty telemedicine network in the world, which is accessed in as many as 48 countries.

In addition to providing healthcare services, it has been providing tele-education and telementoring services as well. The telehealth centres in Malaysia that are planned to be located at a distance of 50 kms each will provide teleconsultations in multiple specialties, including Endocrinology, Nephrology, Cardiology, and Orthopaedics.

They are expected to touch the lives of as many as three million people, it said.

