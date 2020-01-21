Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1820 hours:

FGN43 WEF-TRUMP-TRADE US-China trade deal 2nd phase to begin soon: Trump

Davos: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the second phase of negotiations for the US-China trade deal would begin soon and asserted that the two countries never had a better relationship despite the recent rough patch.

DCM24 BIZ-LD ZOMATO-UBER EATS Zomato acquires Uber Eats business in India

New Delhi: Zomato on Tuesday said it has acquired the Indian business of Uber Eats in an all-stock deal that will give Uber 9.99 per cent stake in the Indian food delivery and restaurant discovery platform.

FGN46 WEF-GOYAL-INDIA Need to have fairer, more equitable terms in trade relations: Goyal

Davos: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said India is working on ways to have fairer and more equitable terms in its trade relationships with various countries.

FES48 WEF-SWISS-PRESIDENT World's on fire, can't be left to firemen alone to tackle it: Swiss President

Davos: Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga on Tuesday said the world is on fire and everyone needs to work together to tackle the dangers before our environment as it cannot be seen as a job of the firemen alone.

DEL66 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex, Nifty tumble on tepid Q3 earnings, GDP growth concerns

Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex furthered losses for the second straight session on Tuesday as investors fretted over subdued corporate results and IMF revising downwards India's growth forecast.

DCM39 BIZ-RBI-BOARD MEETING RBI starts making public minutes of its board meetings

Mumbai: The RBI has started making public minutes of its board meetings as part of its exercise to enhance transparency regarding its functioning and also to obviate the need of asking for such details under the Right to Information Act (RTI Act), the central bank said.

FES44 WEF-HUAWEI-US Atom bomb was biggest fear once, now there's fear over AI: Huawei CEO

Davos: Tech giant Huawei's founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei on Tuesday said atom bombs were the biggest fear once, but now there is fear over artificial intelligence, but people must realise that the development of technology is for good.

FES40 WEF-SURVEY-CLIMATE-INDIANS World losing trust in climate science, Indians most-trusting: WEF survey

Davos: The global public overwhelmingly blames global warming on human activities with trust level declining in climate science, but Indians are the most trusting people in this regard, a new opinion poll showed on Tuesday.

FES16 WEF-PWC SURVEY Pessimism at record level among CEOs: PwC survey

Davos: A record level of pessimism has creeped into the CEOs across the world regarding the worldwide economic growth, a much sought after survey showed here on the first evening of the WEF annual meeting.

DEL72 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee trips for 4th day, down 10 paise at 71.21 against USD

Mumbai: The Indian rupee logged its fourth straight loss on Tuesday, dropping another 10 paise to settle at 71.21 against the US dollar amid concerns over IMF revising downwards India's growth forecast and weak quarterly earnings.

FES47 WEF-GRETA-LD CLIMATE A lot has happened, but nothing has been done as yet: Greta Thunberg

Davos: Young climate campaigner Greta Thunberg on Tuesday said a lot has happened since her campaign caught eyes of the world but "nothing has been done" actually to save the planet.

