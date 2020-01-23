Left Menu
Development News Edition

SARS Commissioner commits to stamp out illicit trading

SARS forms part of an inter-agency working group with the Department of Trade and Industry (dti) and National Treasury, focusing on the clothing, textile, leather, and footwear industry.

SARS Commissioner commits to stamp out illicit trading
SARS, he said, has found that importers and exporters in these sectors are using various ways to avoid paying the import/export duties. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter has committed the revenue collector to work closely with other government agencies to stamp out illicit trading plaguing various sectors.

"The losses in tax revenue and the negative impact on our domestic economy affect industries, erodes employment opportunities and generally denies the most vulnerable in society the social and economic wellbeing they deserve," said Kieswetter on Thursday.

SARS, he said, has found that importers and exporters in these sectors are using various ways to avoid paying the import/export duties. The traders are also employing tactics to avoid paying value-added tax (VAT) that applies to the goods, which in turn impacts on the amount of revenue that SARS is able to collect for the growth and development of the country.

"Another negative impact of illicit trade is the erosion of productive capacity in the country, as goods are imported rather than produced locally. This, in turn, leads to job losses, which aggravates already high levels of poverty and inequality.

"That is why the clothing and textile industry, in particular, is a key focus area for SARS," the Commissioner said.

Under-declaration of customs value in this sector has increased from R5.2 billion in 2014 to R8.52 billion in 2018, with the under-declared customs value in 2017 and 2018 representing 34% and 35% of the declared customs value respectively.

The revenue collector said some of the cases of non-compliance that customs have come across recently in this area include declaring complete garments at values as low as 0.02 US cents; excess cargo; fictitious importers' addresses and misclassification of goods. In one instance, more than 80% of a container was not declared.

SARS forms part of an inter-agency working group with the Department of Trade and Industry (dti) and National Treasury, focusing on the clothing, textile, leather, and footwear industry.

The working group is already seeing a number of successes since it was established last year. Within the first month of the group's establishment, Customs issued 20 letters of intent to seize goods from traders, who were found to be non-compliant in terms of value, quantity, classification, licensing and registration. The potential loss to the fiscus of these intended seizures amounts to about R20 million.

The Deputy Minister of Finance, who will attend the International Customs Day (ICD) event on Friday, has pledged his full support for the important work of SARS in this regard.

A media statement with more information will be released on Friday following the event to be held by SARS to celebrate International Customs Day.

SARS will this weekend celebrate International Customs Day this weekend by honoring the men and women in its Customs division.

"Whilst the core focus of Customs offices is to manage ports of entries and facilitate travelers and traders, sadly there is a proliferation of illicit and criminal activity that requires Customs to remain vigilant in combatting this scourge," said SARS.

It is estimated that illicit trade results in losses to the fiscus of billions of rands every year.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Dubai to screen passengers on China flights amid virus outbreak

Dubai will screen passengers arriving on direct flights from China, the emirates airport operator said on Thursday, as the coronavirus outbreak in China that has killed 17 spreads.Passengers arriving at Dubai International, the worlds third...

China's Huanggang suspends public transport, closes indoor venues over coronavirus

Chinas Huanggang city is suspending its public bus and railway system from the end of Thursday due to the coronavirus outbreak, the citys public television said.Authorities have also mandated that indoor entertainment venues including movie...

We used to quash 7-times bigger India in cricket: Khan on Pak's growth potential

Giving a cricket analogy from the past to bolster his case about his countrys resource richness and growth potential, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said they once used to thrash seven-times bigger India and were seen as a f...

Kolkata, Jan 23 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTIs top stories from the eastern region at 3 pm. CAL2 AS-SURRENDER 644 militants surrender in Assam Guwahati A total of 644 militants of eight banned insurgent outfits surrendered in Assam on Thursday along with 177 arm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020