Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling steadies ahead of knife-edge BoE rate decision

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Britain
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 14:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 14:44 IST
Sterling steadies ahead of knife-edge BoE rate decision
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain's pound was broadly steady on Monday ahead of a key Bank of England interest-rate decision later this week that many analysts see as too close to call. While weak economic data and dovish comments from BoE policymakers have fuelled speculation that the central bank could cut rates as its Jan. 30 policy meeting, upbeat economic numbers in recent days have cast doubt on that view.

For instance, Friday's early readings of the IHS Markit/CIPS UK Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed Britain's vast services sector returned to growth in January for the first time since August, while a downturn in manufacturing eased. In early Monday trade, sterling was steady at $1.3077, holding below a more than two-week high touched briefly on Friday at $1.3180.

Against the euro, sterling hovered at 84.38 pence -- a touch softer on the day. "This (BoE) meeting follows a run of fairly weak economic data over the last few weeks but with last week's strong employment data and better than expected flash PMIs confusing the picture," said Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid.

"Our economists have expected a cut for a good couple of months now but markets are closer to 50:50." Analysts noted that market positioning data released on Friday by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission suggests that while speculators have slightly cut their net long sterling positions, they still maintain an overall long position on the pound.

Those bets on further gains in the British currency could be vulnerable as Thursday's BoE meeting draws nearer, putting downward pressure on the pound, they said. Elsewhere, the BBC reported Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar as saying the European Union will have the upper hand in post-Brexit trade talks with Britain and questioned Prime Minister Boris Johnson's timetable of striking a deal by the end of the year.

Britain will formally leave the European Union on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine authorities warn against non-essential travel to China's Hubei province

Ukrainian authorities on Monday warned citizens against non-essential travel to the Hubei Province of China where the coronavirus outbreak began.In a statement, Ukraine also advised citizens traveling to China to take precautions, including...

UPDATE 2-FBI's Epstein probe gets 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew -law enforcement source

Britains Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation to the FBI investigation into the activities and death of Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. law enforcement source said on Monday. The FBI requested an interview with Andrew, who socialized with Ep...

UPDATE 3-Trump to unveil Mideast peace plan to Israelis despite deep Palestinian doubts

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he will announce his long-delayed Middle East peace proposal on Tuesday and that he believes Palestinians will eventually go along with it despite their refusal to engage on the subject. Sitting do...

Thousands flee northwest Syria as Assad pushes closer to Idlib city

A renewed drive by President Bashar al-Assad to recapture rebel-held territory in Syrias northwest sparked a fresh exodus of many thousands of civilians toward Turkeys border on Monday amid heavy air strikes, aid workers and witnesses said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020