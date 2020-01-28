UK shares bounce after sell-off over coronavirus

Britain's benchmark stock indexes rebounded modestly after shedding more than 2% in the previous session, even as dealers continued to assess the potential fallout from the fast-spreading coronavirus. The FTSE 100 gained 0.5%, bouncing back from its worst day since early October 2019. The FTSE 250 moved past its biggest one-day fall in more than a year to add 0.4%.

The death toll from the China-linked virus has climbed to 106 and the number of confirmed cases continue to surge. The blue-chip index has lost more than 1% this month, while the midcaps have shed over 2%. News-related moves saw Irn-Bru maker A.G. Barr soar 10% to top the FTSE 250 after it forecast annual profit to be at the top end of the current market view.

