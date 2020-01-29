IIM Udaipur invites applications for PhD program in Management

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): IIM Udaipur opened the application process for its PhD program in Management in four areas of management which is designed for candidates with strong academic credentials who aspire to undertake demanding original research. The four areas are Marketing, Finance and Accounting, Operations Management, and Organizational Behavior and Human Resources Management.

The said course is designed distinctly from the MBA curriculum wherein students will undertake a comprehensive examination post undergoing coursework covering foundational subjects, methods, and advanced courses in the area of specialisation. The program will offer mandatory research methods and foundation courses on one hand and specific core courses to aid in the understanding of the area on the other. "I strongly believe that research is a key building block for any management school that aspires to be of global standards. Our PhD students have the opportunity to benefit tremendously from the extraordinary research ecosystem that we have built at IIM Udaipur," said Prof Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur.

"To ensure the research support provided by IIM Udaipur is effective, we have crafted the PhD program with specialized coursework, practicums and opportunities for interactions with leading global scholars," Shah added. According to the methodology deployed by the UT Dallas' Naveen Jindal School of Management, IIMU is now ranked 4th among Indian business schools based on research published in leading global journals.

The course fee is completely waived for PhD students and they receive monthly stipend. All PhD students are provided with single accommodation (or equivalent) at no charge. Students get shared office space on the campus. The Institute has established institutional collaborations and joint programs inside and outside India. IIMU also provides grants to students to participate in national and international conferences

Eligibility Criteria- A Master's Degree in any discipline, with at least 55 percent marks, and a Bachelor's degree/equivalent qualification with at least 50 percent marks (minimum three years of bachelor's level education after the completion of higher secondary schooling).

(or) A professional qualification (completed) such as CA (ICAI), ICWA, CS with a Bachelor's degree. (or)

A 4-year/8-semester Bachelor's degree with 6.5 CGPA or equivalent. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

