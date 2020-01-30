Left Menu
Insure your smartphone's display with mobile screen insurance from Bajaj Finserv

Smartphone brands such as iPhone, OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, and others have been ruling the Indian market with their offerings that cater to different consumer segments.

Insure your smartphone's display with mobile screen insurance from Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Finserv logo . Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Smartphone brands such as iPhone, OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, and others have been ruling the Indian market with their offerings that cater to different consumer segments. These smartphones give you access to stunning camera technology, flagship-level processing modules and an incredible, high-resolution screen. However, maintaining these phones in mint condition is absurdly expensive. Consider this: the cost of replacing an iPhone 6S screen can cost you around Rs 13,000 at an authorised Apple service centre. Such a sum can put a big dent in your pocket.

To mitigate the financial impact of repairing a damaged mobile screen, you should consider opting for the Mobile Screen Insurance by Bajaj Finserv, offered through its lending arm- Bajaj Finance Limited. The plan offers coverage up to Rs 10,000 at an annual premium of just Rs 499. For a better understanding of why you should insure your mobile screen, consider these four reasons. Get financial coverage for accidental damage caused to your smartphone's display

Damaging your smartphone display is an ever-present threat as you could simply drop it while moving around or it could slip right through your hands from a height. These accidents are common and usually end up being costly, depending on the extent of damage borne by the device. However, with Mobile Screen Insurance, you can claim coverage of up to Rs 10,000 against accidental damage caused to your mobile screen, as long as the device was in your custody at the time of damage. Get coverage for screen damage caused due to fire and other perils

Having your mobile screen damaged due to fire or other factors like lightning, implosions, earthquakes, riots, floods, and cyclones is terribly unfortunate. Thankfully, with this insurance policy, you can get financial coverage to address screen damage and get repair work done professionally. Avail coverage for losses incurred due to a burglary or robbery

In the instance that your mobile screen is damaged due to theft or burglary, at the insured premises, you can get coverage to pay for repairs and tackle the issue without any worry. It is truly disheartening to recover your phone after theft only to find the screen broken, and this policy offers respite in such cases. Address unexpected screen breakdowns

No matter how premium your smartphone is, their components are still susceptible to breakdowns. When it comes to the screen, getting it replaced or repaired can cost a hefty sum and leave a dent in your savings. Thankfully, this policy covers mechanical and electrical breakdowns, provided that the phone was in use by you at the time. These are all the instances in which you can get access to the coverage sum, and to truly know what to expect, you should take note of the exclusions as well.

Exclusions under Mobile Screen Insurance Damages due to normal wear and tear

Any damage caused due to pollution or contamination Purposely caused damages to the mobile screen

Now that you know about the Mobile Screen Insurance, a plan offered by Bajaj Finserv under the Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions category, purchase it right away. To get started, apply online today and make a payment via UPI, mobile wallet, net banking, credit/debit card. For a customised offering, you can check over 80 products offered under the category. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

