Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 5.54 cr entrepreneurs availed loans under Mudra; Rs 10L cr sanctioned under this scheme: Prez

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 13:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 13:59 IST
Over 5.54 cr entrepreneurs availed loans under Mudra; Rs 10L cr sanctioned under this scheme: Prez

More than 5.54 crore new entrepreneurs have availed loans under the Mudra scheme so far whereas credit in excess of Rs 10 lakh crore has been sanctioned under the scheme, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday. In his address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament, the President said start-ups in India's small cities have grown at a rate of 45 to 50 per cent since 2014 whereas recognition has been accorded to 27,000 new start-ups under the StartUp India campaign across the country. He also added that India is home to the world's third-largest start-up ecosystem.

"The number of patents granted in the country has increased four times in the last five years, whereas trademark registrations have increased five-fold," said the President. Describing the 21st century as the "Century of Knowledge", the President said the government's priority is to prepare the youth to provide leadership in this field and stressed that the youth will be at the forefront in this decade especially in research, innovation, incubation and start-ups.

"The youth are benefitting continuously from the policy decisions taken by my government in this regard," the President said. The President in his address noted that tier-II and tier-III cities are emerging in a new role towards achieving the goal of a USD 5-trillion economy.

He lauded the progress achieved by small cities in areas related to sanitation, amenities, start-ups and other commercial activities. "Through the Skill India Mission and National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, along with skill development, the youth are also being provided with necessary funds for self-employment. More than 5 crore 54 lakh new entrepreneurs in the country have availed loans under the Mudra scheme. So far, credit in excess of Rs 10 lakh crore has been sanctioned under this scheme," Kovind said.

Asserting that coordination among departments and dismantling of silos are absolutely essential for successful implementation of schemes, he said new ministries have also been created to facilitate better target orientation of schemes. "Creation of the Ministry of Skill Development and the Ministry of Jal Shakti by the government is an example of this thought process," said the President.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Government to support MSME sector for creating new jobs

The government is committed to supporting micro, small and medium enterprises MSMEs which is an important sector of the Indian economy that fosters entrepreneurship and generates employment opportunities at lower capital cost, states the Ec...

UPDATE 1-Iran health minister urges government to ban entry of travelers from China

Irans health minister has urged the government to ban travelers from China from entering the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, Saeed Namaki tweeted on Friday, adding that his request includes passengers traveling by sea, land and air...

Japan's JTB to cancel all tours to China until the end of February - Kyodo

Japans JTB Corporation, Japans biggest travel agency, is suspending all tours to China, including Hong Kong and Macao, until February 29, Kyoto news agency reported on Friday.Earlier on Friday Japan said it was raising its advisory on China...

India vs New Zealand

Scoreboard from the fourth T20 International between India and New Zealand here on Friday. India inningsLokesh Rahul c Santner b Ish Sodhi 39 Sanju Samson c Santner b Kuggeleijn 8Virat Kohli c Santner b Bennett 11 Shreyas Iyer c Seifert b I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020