India is now 5th largest economy in world.Central Govt

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors such as thermography, microphone array, obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....
India has begun preparations to airlift the remaining Indians from China, hours after it evacuated 324 Indian nationals from the coronavirus-hit Wuhan city as the death toll from the deadly disease rose to 259 in the country. A special Air ...
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the Union Budget 2020, which is being presented merely a few days ahead of the Assembly election in Delhi, will reflect how much the BJP cares about the people of the city. Taking to Twit...
India is now the fifth largest economy in the world and the Central government debt has reduced to 48.7 per cent of GDP from 52.2 per cent in March 2014, Finance Minister Nirmma Sitharaman said on Saturday.Presenting the Union Budget for 20...
Public sector lender Canara Bank on Saturday said its Managing Director and CEO R A Sankara Narayanan has retired.RA Sankara Narayanan, Managing Director CEO of the Bank has retired from the services of the Bank on 31st January 2020, on hi...