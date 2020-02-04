Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iraq says OPEC weighing output cut over virus outbreak

  • PTI
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 18:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 18:28 IST
Iraq says OPEC weighing output cut over virus outbreak

Baghdad, Feb 4 (AFP) OPEC members and their ally Russia are discussing a further cut to crude oil output at a meeting in Vienna because of China's coronavirus epidemic, Iraq's oil ministry said Tuesday. Crude prices have tumbled since the deadly outbreak in the world's second-biggest economy, which is a huge consumer of crude.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is holding a meeting of a "joint technical committee" in Vienna on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss the virus's impact and whether an output reduction is needed. "Depending on the needs of the market and how it's been affected by the coronavirus, will a cut be necessary? This is being discussed as the technical reports are presented," said Iraq's oil ministry spokesman Assem Jihad.

"The technical committees are discussing the recommendations, which they will elevate to their ministers. Any further cut to outputs would only be announced in a ministerial meeting," Jihad told AFP. He said those gathered would also consider bringing forward a March ministerial meeting to February "depending on the market's needs and what happens with the virus." Iraq is OPEC's second-biggest oil producer.

The new coronavirus has killed more than 400 people and infected a further 20,000 in China since emerging in December, and has also spread to more than 20 other countries. The US benchmark oil contract, WTI, has fallen by around 18 per cent over the past month.

"For now, the market seems content that China will contain and manage the virus situation, and that the worst will soon be over with no accelerated spreading outside of China, and that OPEC+ will step in with cuts and prevent a surplus and a stock building," said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at Nordic bank SEB. Top oil exporter and OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia said this week that the impact of the virus on oil demand was "extremely limited" and "driven by psychological factors".

But if the virus continues to spread, there could be a more severe hit to the market, said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst for Markets.com in London. "This kind of oil demand shock has not been seen for over a decade. The longer the lockdown in China and travel restrictions globally, the greater the impact," he said. (AFP)

NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgarian president raps government over graft, says it endangers nation

Bulgarias president accused the centre-right government on Tuesday of endangering the survival of the state through its failure to tackle endemic corruption. In a strongly worded televised address to the nation, President Rumen Radev said h...

NGT prohibits construction of housing complex near DU in north Delhi

Days after the Supreme Court set aside the National Green Tribunal order of status quo on construction of a housing complex adjacent to the Delhi University campus, the green panel has once again restrained the real estate developer from an...

Industry needs to shun hesitation and invest to drive growth: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Industry needs to shun hesitation and invest to drive growth Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman....

Drugmaker Regeneron working with U.S. HHS to develop coronavirus treatment

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc is working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services HHS to develop a treatment for the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 400 people in China, the HHS said on Tuesday.The company will u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020