Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reliance says oil purchases from Venezuela in compliance with US sanctions

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 20:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 20:42 IST
Reliance says oil purchases from Venezuela in compliance with US sanctions

Reliance Industries on Thursday said its purchases of crude oil from US-sanctioned Venezuela are reported and approved by the US government and that it remains in compliance with the sanctions. The statement came in response to the Trump administration warning energy companies with ties to Venezuela to "tread cautiously".

"All of Reliance's purchases of Venezuela crude oil are reported to and approved by the US Government," a company spokesperson said when asked to comment on the warning. "We are in frequent communications with US Government officials regarding Venezuela and continuously keep them apprised of our actions," the spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement.

Reliance, whose twin refineries at Jamnagar in Gujarat were major importers of Venezuelan crude oil, had last year reportedly slashed purchases from the Latin American country by about a third. The US imposed economic sanctions on Venezuela in late January 2019 with a view to curb the country's crude exports and put pressure on socialist President Nicolas Maduro to step down.

"Reliance is not sharing any oil field in Venezuela nor does it operate as an intermediary for sale to third parties," the statement said. "All Venezuelan crude oil sourced by Reliance is for processing in Reliance's refineries only." The company said it "will always remain in compliance with US sanctions policies affecting Venezuela."

Reliance had in March last year stated that it had stopped all oil exports to Venezuela and will not resume sales until sanctions are lifted. The company has investments in US shale gas projects and trades fuel in North America.

US oil sanctions on Venezuela do not ban importing crude oil from the Latin American nation but bar exports from the US of the diluents that must be blended with the extra-heavy oil from Venezuela's Orinoco Belt so it can flow through pipelines. Industry sources said Reliance had a contract to buy some 3 million barrels of crude oil from Venezuela a month, which was reduced to about 2 million barrels last year.

Venezuela's state-owned oil company PDVSA has been placed on the US Treasury Department's Specially Designated Nationals list, which generally prohibits American citizens from dealing with named firms or individuals. This has resulted in international banks and shipping companies as well as Reliance ceasing any transactions with the firm.

These restrictions came into force on March 29, 2019 after an eight week winding down period for contracts that were already in effect. Oil from the Orinoco Belt needs to be diluted with lighter grades to reduce its viscosity so as to allow its flow through pipelines to the coast for export or processing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Bristol-Myers earnings rise due to Celgene contribution

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Thursday its operating profit rose by around a third from a year ago because fourth-quarter results included some revenue from Celgene, which the U.S. drugmaker bought in a 74 billion deal that closed in late...

Centre outlines aims, objectives for trust formed to construct Ram temple in Ayodhya

The Centre has donated a token amount of money to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust formed for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya. The Deed of Declaration of Trust was executed in New Delhi on February 5 by the Ce...

Romania's president asks outgoing PM Orban to form government

Romanias president on Thursday asked outgoing Prime Minister Ludovic Orban to form a new government around the premiers centrist Liberal party, moving a step closer to an early parliamentary election which Orban is widely expected to win.As...

Brown apologizes to Steelers for 'distractions'

Antonio Browns apology tour continued Thursday with the free agent wide receiver telling the Pittsburgh Steelers he was sorry for being a distraction. I apologize to those guys for the distractions, the unwanted attention that I probably ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020