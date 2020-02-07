Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Biggest German industry slump in a decade revives recession fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 15:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 14:59 IST
UPDATE 2-Biggest German industry slump in a decade revives recession fears
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

German industrial output suffered its biggest fall in December since the recession-hit year of 2009, a shock drop highlighting the weakness in manufacturing that risks dragging Europe's largest economy into contraction again. Industrial production tumbled by 3.5% on the month, undershooting expectations for a 0.2% fall, Statistics Office data showed. That was the biggest drop since January 2009 and came after an upwardly revised 1.2% increase in November.

Germany's export-dependent manufacturers are struggling with sluggish demand from abroad as well as business uncertainty linked to trade disputes and Britain's decision to leave the European Union. The services sector is in better shape. The Ifo economic institute said on Thursday that the coronavirus could also cost Germany growth.

Germany narrowly avoided an expected slip into recession in the third quarter of last year and grew by 0.6% in the full-year 2019, the weakest expansion rate since 2013. Fourth-quarter growth figures are expected next Friday.

"There are very few positive elements to find in the December industrial data," said ING economist Carsten Brzeski. "In fact, the data has raised the risk that next week's GDP data could bring back the R-word for the German economy." The output figures came a day after the release of data showing industrial orders unexpectedly plunged in December on weaker demand from other eurozone countries, suggesting there is no let-up in sight for the manufacturing sector.

Highlighting the weakness, Siemens on Wednesday reported first-quarter results that missed forecasts after a slowdown in its industrial automation business and problems in its power and gas and wind power operations. A breakdown of Friday's output data showed construction suffered the biggest slump -- down 8.7% -- but manufacturing output also contracted sharply, by 2.9%.

"Germany's auto firms have been hit by the fallout from the coronavirus, which is making it hard to source some key components," said Andrew Kenningham at Capital Economics. "In short, it is still too early to sound the all-clear for the German industry."

The Ifo institute's monthly survey last week showed business morale weakening, suggesting the economy got off to a slow start in 2020. Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition is at odds over how to spend the federal government's budget surplus of 13.5 billion euros. Her conservatives are calling for corporate tax cuts, while center-left Finance Minister Olaf Scholz favors more public investment.

Separate trade figures released on Friday showed seasonally adjusted exports edged up by 0.1% on the month while imports fell by 0.7% in December. The slowdown in Germany comes as some of its European neighbors are also facing economic challenges, with French industrial production falling much more than expected in December as factories contended with nationwide transport strikes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

South Korea's #MeToo initiator slams top court

The woman who started South Koreas MeToo movement on Friday slammed the nations highest court for quashing her abusers conviction last month, saying the ruling effectively silenced whistleblowers and victims of sexual violence. Seo Ji-hyun ...

Prince Andrew defers navy promotion in wake of Epstein scandal

Britains Prince Andrew is to defer an honorary Royal Navy promotion after he stepped back from full royal duties over his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Buckingham Palace said Friday. The former naval officer, who saw serv...

4 held for killing elderly couple in UP's Saharanpur

Police have arrested four men for allegedly hacking to death an elderly couple who had lent one of them lakhs of rupees. Krishna Kumar Sharma and his wife Sunita Sharma were killed on Wednesday at their home in the districts Rampur Manihara...

Scientists find 75-90 % decline in Leopard population in India

Leopard population has declined 75-90 per cent in India, according to a study which has suggested that the carnivore demand similar conservation attention like tigers in the country. The study was conducted by scientists from the Centre fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020