SANY Heavy Industries Engages IndiaMART Enterprise Solutions for Maximizing Reach to Potential Customers

SANY Heavy Industries,China's largest and the world's fifth engineering machinery manufacturer, has recently engaged the services of IndiaMART enterprise solutions for maximizing online reach to potential customers. Echoing the benefits witnessed after coming on board IndiaMART, Mr. Dheeraj Panda-Director (Sales, Marketing & Customer Support), SANY South Asia, said "Traditionally, construction equipment were never bought through an online medium. We have launched this initiative to maximize our reach to every potential customer of a Hydraulic Excavator, Cranes, Piling Rigs, Road & Mining Equipment. SANY is the fastest growing organization in this industry for the last 5 years and we intend to extend that streak."

"The experience with IndiaMART has been quite satisfying. I think they have a talented bunch of backend service managers. We have been getting encouraging numbers in terms of leads, and we hope the conversion increases to 15-20% in the long term," Mr. Panda added.

Enterprises are seeking the digital route to expand lead generation and conversion, there is a significant rush to acquire a greater understanding of the way people access, purchase, and engage online. The rapid internet penetration has opened a huge scope for brands to leverage the power of an easy-to-use digital platform, like IndiaMART, that will make doing business easy and help in further growth. Several enterprises are already generating leads from potential buyers through IndiaMART's Enterprise Solutions initiative, thus unlocking the digital way of doing business.

Commenting on the growing trend towards digitization among established corporate brands, Dinesh Gulati, COO, IndiaMART, said, "Enterprises have realised the importance of digital play and are coming forward to explore it for demand generation, or brand visibility or both. IndiaMART by offering a single window solution, is enabling the enterprises with the reach and brand visibility across all tiers, while delivering unparalleled ROI for these brands. As we progress, we remain committed to offer the latest tech-enabled, easy-to-use solutions that would help in the overall development of businesses."

Digitization has been opening up new avenues of doing business for SMEs in India, making the entire process quick, flexible, efficient, and simplified. Having successfully addressed the cause of the SMEs, IndiaMART has expanded into the enterprise vertical with customised enterprise solutions. Today, more than 200 leading brands across major industries like Healthcare, Construction Equipment, Farm Equipment, Hand and Power tools, Commercial Vehicles are executing plans to generate incremental business growth through their association with IndiaMART.

About IndiaMART:

IndiaMART is India's largest online B2B marketplace for business products and services. It is a platform that connects buyers and sellers across borders and time-zones through business solutions. IndiaMART provides ease and convenience to the buyers by offering a wide assortment of products and a responsive seller base while offering lead generation, lead management and payment solutions to its sellers.



For more information, visit: https://www.indiamart.com/.

