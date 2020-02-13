Left Menu
Development News Edition

SANY Heavy Industries Engages IndiaMART Enterprise Solutions for Maximizing Reach to Potential Customers

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 18:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 18:45 IST

SANY Heavy Industries,China's largest and the world's fifth engineering machinery manufacturer, has recently engaged the services of IndiaMART enterprise solutions for maximizing online reach to potential customers. Echoing the benefits witnessed after coming on board IndiaMART, Mr. Dheeraj Panda-Director (Sales, Marketing & Customer Support), SANY South Asia, said "Traditionally, construction equipment were never bought through an online medium. We have launched this initiative to maximize our reach to every potential customer of a Hydraulic Excavator, Cranes, Piling Rigs, Road & Mining Equipment. SANY is the fastest growing organization in this industry for the last 5 years and we intend to extend that streak."

"The experience with IndiaMART has been quite satisfying. I think they have a talented bunch of backend service managers. We have been getting encouraging numbers in terms of leads, and we hope the conversion increases to 15-20% in the long term," Mr. Panda added.

Enterprises are seeking the digital route to expand lead generation and conversion, there is a significant rush to acquire a greater understanding of the way people access, purchase, and engage online. The rapid internet penetration has opened a huge scope for brands to leverage the power of an easy-to-use digital platform, like IndiaMART, that will make doing business easy and help in further growth. Several enterprises are already generating leads from potential buyers through IndiaMART's Enterprise Solutions initiative, thus unlocking the digital way of doing business.

Commenting on the growing trend towards digitization among established corporate brands, Dinesh Gulati, COO, IndiaMART, said, "Enterprises have realised the importance of digital play and are coming forward to explore it for demand generation, or brand visibility or both. IndiaMART by offering a single window solution, is enabling the enterprises with the reach and brand visibility across all tiers, while delivering unparalleled ROI for these brands. As we progress, we remain committed to offer the latest tech-enabled, easy-to-use solutions that would help in the overall development of businesses."

Digitization has been opening up new avenues of doing business for SMEs in India, making the entire process quick, flexible, efficient, and simplified. Having successfully addressed the cause of the SMEs, IndiaMART has expanded into the enterprise vertical with customised enterprise solutions. Today, more than 200 leading brands across major industries like Healthcare, Construction Equipment, Farm Equipment, Hand and Power tools, Commercial Vehicles are executing plans to generate incremental business growth through their association with IndiaMART.

About IndiaMART:

IndiaMART is India's largest online B2B marketplace for business products and services. It is a platform that connects buyers and sellers across borders and time-zones through business solutions. IndiaMART provides ease and convenience to the buyers by offering a wide assortment of products and a responsive seller base while offering lead generation, lead management and payment solutions to its sellers.

For more information, visit: https://www.indiamart.com/.

Media Contact :
Sambit Swaroop Das
sambit@conceptpr.com
+91-9958944181
Concept Public Relations

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Ousted Credit Suisse CEO Thiam to collect up to $30 mln - sources

Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam, ousted over a spying scandal, stands to collect as much as 30 million Swiss francs 30 million after resigning this month, two people familiar with the matter said.The compensation for Thiam, incl...

Syrian to be tried for plotting attack on U.S. embassy in Lebanon -agency

A Syrian man held on suspicion of plotting an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Lebanon was referred to trial on Thursday along with 20 other people, the Lebanese state news agency NNA said. NNA said a Lebanese military judge had issued an indi...

U.S. underlying consumer prices rise in January

U.S. underlying consumer prices picked up in January as households paid more for rents and clothing, supporting the Federal Reserves contention that inflation would gradually rise toward its 2 target. The Labor Department said on Thursday i...

UPDATE 5-PM Johnson asserts control over UK government, finance minister quits

British finance minister Sajid Javid resigned on Thursday, a surprise move that underlined Prime Minister Boris Johnsons desire to tighten his grip on government in a long-planned reshuffle by jettisoning a minister who refused to toe the l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020