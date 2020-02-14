US brings new charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei
Washington, Feb 13 (AP) The Justice Department has added new criminal charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei and two of its US subsidiaries, accusing the company in a plot to steal trade secrets, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. The indictment was announced by prosecutors in Brooklyn who had previously accused the company of bank fraud.
The case was unsealed as the Trump administration is raising national security and surveillance concerns about Huawei, the world's largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer. (AP) NSA
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Huawei
- Justice Department
- Brooklyn
- NSA
- Trump
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-BT disappoints on revenues, Huawei cap to cost it 500 mln stg
Huawei races to replace Google apps for next smartphone
UPDATE 1-Pompeo plays down rift with Britain over Huawei, but steadfast on Chinese threat
UPDATE 3-BT warns of $650 mln hit from British limits on Huawei
UK's Huawei solution does not go far enough -U.S. Commerce chief