India's biggest fitness festival - Superdry ReIgnite Fitness Fest makes sensational debut

Over the weekend, Superdry in association with Value Added Services hosted two mega-events - the first edition of the Superdry ReIgnite Fitness Fest and the first-ever Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) India Nationals on February 22 and 23 respectively at DLF Avenue, the newest landmark in the capital.

India's biggest fitness festival - Superdry ReIgnite Fitness Fest makes sensational debut
Superdry ReIgnite Fitness Festival. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Over the weekend, Superdry in association with Value Added Services hosted two mega-events - the first edition of the Superdry ReIgnite Fitness Fest and the first-ever Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) India Nationals on February 22 and 23 respectively at DLF Avenue, the newest landmark in the capital. Adding magnetism to the event, India's famous sports commentator Jatin Sapru engaged with participants and led the event.

A delight for fitness and health enthusiasts, the first day kicked off the Superdry ReIgnite Fitness Fest, led by prominent change-makers such as World Kick Boxing Champion Drew Neal, IBBF athlete Sonali Swami, Padmavati Iyengar, a certified Zumba trainer and Vinay Sangwan, Coach at Any Time Fitness India on day one. A fantastic opportunity for people to learn directly from the experts, the workshops included Zumba, Kick Boxing, Kettlebell workouts as well as cross-fit challenges that engaged over 2000 participants. The day concluded with a performance by renowned alt-rock band - The Yellow Diary.

Day two saw the first-ever Indian leg of the world's biggest grappling tournament - the ADCC India Nationals; the submission tournament witnessed over 300 athletes including over 100 women grapplers from all over the country. Ashwin Hoon from Gurgaon was crowned the "Best Grappler in India" in the pro category (absolute division-no weight). He now goes on to represent India at the Asian qualifiers - a step closer to the ADCC World Championships, 2021.

"We are very excited to bring a unique Fitness festival, a combination of fitness workshops and the ADCC Grappling Tournament at DLF Avenue. Our aim with the Reignite Fitness Fest is to make fitness and healthy living a priority amongst people. DLF Avenue was the perfect venue to host our first edition of the Fitness Festival and ADCC India Nationals as it has the right ambience, facilities and can attract the right target audience," said Annu Talwar and Siddharth Singh, founders of ReIgnite Fitness Festival, while speaking on the event. "India is witnessing a fitness revolution. With Superdry Sport spearheading this cultural movement, we couldn't be more excited to see the turnout and success during the two-day multiple-disciplinary fitness and lifestyle festival," said Cereno Simoes, Head of Marketing, Superdry.

"DLF Avenue brings communities together, honours and celebrates all that our communities are passionate about, sports and fitness being one of them. We are happy to host these one of a kind highly energetic events- Superdry ReIgnite fitness fest along with ADCC India Nationals which brings the community of fitness enthusiasts and athletes together," said Muckth Dograa, Centre Head, DLF Avenue, while speaking on the occasion. "We are pleased to associate with relevant partners and are excited to have brought a new category of festivals in India apart from Music and Food, From Anytime fitness, our exclusive gym partner, we associated with Fitternity, Nourish Organic, Nerolac and My Protein whose mission is to promote fitness in the country," said Talwar and Singh, while sharing insights on putting the event together.

