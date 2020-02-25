Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Citi, Credit Suisse among banks curbing Italy trips on coronavirus fears - sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 20:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 20:21 IST
UPDATE 1-Citi, Credit Suisse among banks curbing Italy trips on coronavirus fears - sources

Investment banks including Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse and Nomura have curbed trips to Italy on fears that the coronavirus outbreak across the north of the country could quickly spread across Europe, four sources told Reuters. Lazard, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank also rushed to warn staff against all non-essential travel to northern Italy, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as banking policies are confidential.

Bankers working on sensitive deals were told to seek special permission from top management if they still wanted to fly into Milan, Bologna or other northern Italian towns, the sources said. Nomura was first to adopt a rigorous approach by restricting client visits to all countries with coronavirus cases, including France, one of the sources said.

"They are all grounded," this source said referring to Nomura's bankers in Milan. Citi, Credit Suisse and Nomura declined to comment while Lazard was not immediately available.

The curbs come as coronavirus infections have soared across northern Italy over the past few days, causing seven deaths and nearly 300 cases. It is the first time banks have restricted trips within Europe as most financial institutions have so far only applied travel bans to mainland China, imposing a 14-day quarantine on those who had recently returned.

Most bankers in London who want to see clients in Italy fear they may face similar quarantines. Paris-based bankers have been urged to follow recommendations issued by the French government for people returning from "risky countries" - now including northern Italy - to stay home for 14 days, two of the sources said.

STUCK AT HOME Nearly 300 people in Italy have come down with the virus since Friday, latest data showed, the vast majority of them in the wealthy northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto.

Most financial institutions have told their employees living near the affected areas to work from home rather than the office and postpone business trips. Morgan Stanley, Lazard and Barclays have empty offices in Milan as most staff are working remotely, three other sources said.

Credit Suisse has also encouraged local bankers to stay home and avoid face-to-face client visits, they said. The banks declined to comment.

Milan-based Mediobanca and UniCredit issued statements to emphasize their respective commitment to keeping their employees safe at home. Similarly French banks BNP and Credit Agricole urged their Italian staff to limit business trips, rely on "smart working" and suspend training activities and internal events.

Meanwhile a series of Italian private equity funds including Clessidra SGR, Armonia SGR and state-backed funds Fondo FSI and Fondo Italiano d'Investimento have cancelled their planned attendance at the SuperReturn conference in Berlin where they were set to talk about buyout deals in Italy. Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte warned on Tuesday that the economic fallout from the outbreak could be "very strong" but also said he was hopeful that the contagion would come under control soon given the measures his government had taken.

"I can't say I'm not worried ... but I'm confident we'll have a containing effect in the next few days," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Chennai scribes condemn Delhi violence, attack on journos

Journalists on Tuesday staged a protest here against the alleged attack on scribes in Delhicovering the violence over the support and opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act.Raising slogans, journalists demanded the authorities to provi...

Public reaction to CAA 'expected', anger will grow if govt doesn't realise mistake: Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said the peoples reaction to the draconian citizenship law was expected and the anger would only increase if the Centre does not withdraw it. The public reaction to the CAA had to be expected...

Future Decoded Tech Summit: Here are the five startups showcased at Microsoft event

At the Future Decoded Tech Summit in Bengaluru, startups on Microsofts cloud platform showcased their unique propositions. The conclave convened Indian developers, technologists, and industry leaders, to showcase how innovative technologies...

Pakistan releases Pashtun rights activist from jail

Peshawar, Feb 25 AFP A leading Pakistani ethnic minority rights activist known for criticising the countrys powerful armed forces was released from jail Tuesday, weeks after a court granted him bail. Manzoor Pashteen has rattled the country...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020