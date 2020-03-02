Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain vows to drive hard bargain in U.S. trade talks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 16:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 16:58 IST
Britain vows to drive hard bargain in U.S. trade talks

Britain unveiled its mandate for trade talks with the United States on Monday, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowing to drive a hard bargain in negotiations that are set to test the two countries' "special relationship". After leaving the European Union in January, Johnson wants to pursue a trade deal with the U.S. to try to not only champion Britain's new independence but also to put pressure on the bloc in separate talks on a future relationship.

As a negotiating team heads to Brussels to start those talks, Britain set out the terms of the government's mandate with the United States, warning Washington that London would walk away if its demands are not met. Britain said that it wanted to achieve "huge gains" by removing barriers to trade but that its much-loved state-funded National Health Service would not be on the table in talks, and that its food standards would be maintained.

That could set the two sides on a collision course, putting additional pressure on a relationship already strained by London's decision to allow China's Huawei a limited role in its 5G mobile network and a proposed digital services tax. "We have the best negotiators in the business and of course, we’re going to drive a hard bargain to boost British industry," Johnson said. "Most importantly, this transatlantic trade deal will reflect the unique closeness of our two great nations."

The government said its analysis showed a deal with the United States could boost transatlantic trade by 15.3 billion pounds ($19.61 billion), and add 3.4 billion pounds to the British economy. Britain's overall economy is worth around $2.7 trillion. The United States is currently Britain's biggest trading partner after the EU, accounting for nearly 19% of all its exports in 2018 and 11% of imports. By comparison, the EU accounted for 45% of all UK exports and 53% of UK imports.

"In a trade deal with the U.S., we will not diminish our food safety standards and we will also not put the NHS on the table," British trade minister Liz Truss said. "If we don't get the deal we want we will be prepared to walk away." ($1 = 0.7800 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

As feminists, fanaticism is not going to take you anywhere: Kajol

Actor Kajol on Monday said as feminists its important to fight misogyny by being logical, practical and not with fanaticism. Kajol said if women start to scream and hammer their points, the patriarchal society will slot that behavior as hys...

Paris's Louvre museum shuttered for second day over staff coronavirus fears

The Louvre in Paris, the worlds most visited museum, was closed for a second day running on Monday after staff again refused to work due to coronavirus fears, a union said The Paris museum insisted that closure was not necessary for respons...

ANALYSIS-Investors fear IMF negotiations will let Argentina off the fiscal hook

A new program being discussed by Argentina and its biggest lender, the International Monetary Fund, could set up private bondholders for heavy losses without requiring the spending cuts needed to make the country solvent, investors say.Arge...

Nirbhaya case: Delhi court defers hanging of 4 death row convicts till further order

A Delhi court on Monday deferred till further order the hanging of four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case pending disposal of a convicts mercy plea All the convicts in the case were to be hanged together on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020