Britain vows to drive hard bargain in U.S. trade talks

Britain unveiled its mandate for trade talks with the United States on Monday, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowing to drive a hard bargain in negotiations that are set to test the two countries' "special relationship". After leaving the European Union in January, Johnson wants to pursue a trade deal with the U.S. to try to not only champion Britain's new independence but also to put pressure on the bloc in separate talks on a future relationship.

As a negotiating team heads to Brussels to start those talks, Britain set out the terms of the government's mandate with the United States, warning Washington that London would walk away if its demands are not met. Britain said that it wanted to achieve "huge gains" by removing barriers to trade but that its much-loved state-funded National Health Service would not be on the table in talks, and that its food standards would be maintained.

That could set the two sides on a collision course, putting additional pressure on a relationship already strained by London's decision to allow China's Huawei a limited role in its 5G mobile network and a proposed digital services tax. "We have the best negotiators in the business and of course, we’re going to drive a hard bargain to boost British industry," Johnson said. "Most importantly, this transatlantic trade deal will reflect the unique closeness of our two great nations."

The government said its analysis showed a deal with the United States could boost transatlantic trade by 15.3 billion pounds ($19.61 billion), and add 3.4 billion pounds to the British economy. Britain's overall economy is worth around $2.7 trillion. The United States is currently Britain's biggest trading partner after the EU, accounting for nearly 19% of all its exports in 2018 and 11% of imports. By comparison, the EU accounted for 45% of all UK exports and 53% of UK imports.

"In a trade deal with the U.S., we will not diminish our food safety standards and we will also not put the NHS on the table," British trade minister Liz Truss said. "If we don't get the deal we want we will be prepared to walk away." ($1 = 0.7800 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.