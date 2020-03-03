Left Menu
Kudos Ayurveda launches Dr Dengue Herbal Mosquito Repellent

Kudos Ayurveda, the name today with over 100 years of experience in Ayurveda has launched Dr Dengue, Herbal Mosquito Repellent in four variants - herbal mosquito repellent vaporiser, herbal mosquito repellent spray, herbal mosquito repellent cream, and herbal mosquito repellent incense sticks with a combination of herbal essential oils and exudates to keep the mosquitoes away.

Kudos Ayurveda launches Dr Dengue Herbal Mosquito Repellent
Kudos Ayurveda - Dr Dengue Herbal Mosquito Repellent. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kudos Ayurveda, the name today with over 100 years of experience in Ayurveda has launched Dr Dengue, Herbal Mosquito Repellent in four variants - herbal mosquito repellent vaporiser, herbal mosquito repellent spray, herbal mosquito repellent cream, and herbal mosquito repellent incense sticks with a combination of herbal essential oils and exudates to keep the mosquitoes away. "Kudos Ayurveda, being the most trusted company for Ayurvedic medicine/products in India always focuses on the products that are 100 per cent herbal in nature, safe with no side effects," said Dr Priyanka, CEO, Kudos Ayurveda, while commenting on the launch of this new Dr Dengue Herbal Mosquito Repellent.

"After years of extensive research, Kudos has come up with an effective herbal mosquito formulation that not only helps repel mosquitoes but also effectively knocks them down. The best part is that this formulation is 100 per cent herbal in nature, safe and free from any side effects and the best part is it smells great too!" further added Dr Priyanka. Just one mosquito can transmit multiple deadly diseases like Malaria, Chikungunya, Zika fever, Japanese Encephalitis, Yellow fever, Dengue, West Nile Virus, Filariasis, etc.

The mosquito repellents available in the market contain harmful chemical agents like pyrethrin and diethyltoluamide (DEET), Transfluthrin, Hydroxytoluene that are toxic to the human body, causing allergies, respiratory problems, breathing difficulty, dizziness, stomach irritation, nausea, vomiting, skin infections and so on. The Transfluthrin toxicity in human results in disorders of central nervous system (CNS) with symptoms like headache, dizziness, drowsiness, status epilepticus. Hydroxytoluene inhibit the humoral immune response, pulmonary adenomas, tumour promotion effects, carcinogenic agents.

Pregnant women, infants, young children and senior citizens are particularly vulnerable to the side effects most of the chemical-laden repellents have, and it's particularly hard for them to recover. In a nutshell, chemical insect repellents do more harm than good, especially in the long run and there has always been the need for a safe mosquito repellant with no side effects. Dr Dengue Herbal Mosquito Repellent is the most ideal alternate to the harmful chemical-based mosquito repellents available in the market.

Indian mosquito repellent market size poised to become USD 775 million in 2020 is further projected to grow to nearly USD 900 million by 2024. Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to rising cases of vector-borne diseases in rural as well as urban areas. Dr Dengue Herbal Mosquito Repellent products are available both offline and online in general stores across India and on their websites.

Salient features of the Dr Dengue Herbal Mosquito Repellent are as follows: * The effective Ingredients are obtained from plant extracts and are absolutely safe.

* The Synergistic action of active ingredients helps in repelling mosquitoes within five minutes of its use. * It not only repels but also effectively knocks down 100 per cent mosquitoes within 30 minutes.

* Excellent performance with little chance to develop resistance. * Herbal extracts are absolutely safe to use

* It fills the room with a pleasant fragrance. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

