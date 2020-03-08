Left Menu
Iran Air says suspending Europe flights until further notice

  • PTI
  • Tehran
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 18:58 IST
  • Created: 08-03-2020 18:58 IST
Iran Air announced on Sunday the suspension of all its flights to Europe until further notice. The statement issued by the company made no mention of the novel coronavirus epidemic as a reason for the measure, citing only "restrictions" imposed by European authorities for "unknown reasons".

According to several specialised sites, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) banned on February 3 Iran Air aircraft from European airspace, namely an Airbus A321-200 and two Airbus A330-200 that had not undergone necessary upgrades for authorisation to fly in Europe. Sweden on March 2 announced it was temporarily suspending the flight permits of Iran Air on the advice of health officials who said Tehran was "not in control" of the novel coronavirus outbreak on its soil.

The Iranian carrier operates flights to multiple European destinations including Paris, London, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Frankfurt, Vienna and Rome..

