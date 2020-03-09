Left Menu
‘Bummer’ Launches in India - Reinvents Underwear by Merging Super Soft Fabric With Bold Colours and Fun Prints

  • Ahmedabad
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 13:04 IST
  • Created: 09-03-2020 13:04 IST
Ahmedabad, Gujarat, IndiaBusiness Wire India Bummer, an Indian underwear brand, made its debut in the Indian market last month, with its wide range of ultra-comfortable underwear collection for both men and women, made with super soft fabric, solid colours, smart designs and fun prints. With the vision to break the monotony of blue, white, grey and black underwear that’s prevailing in the Indian market, Bummer’s Founder, Mr Sulay Lavsi, took a year-long journey from ideation, conceptualization and execution to bring underwear that’s funky, comfortable yet sophisticated.

Bummer was built to fill the void of innovation that has been in the underwear market in India for long. Its fabric is a perfect blend of Micro Modal (sourced from Austria) and Elastane that makes the underwear 5x softer than usual. The brand aligns with the millennial mindset and plays around with a lot of off-beat colours like mint green, bright yellow, etc. and uses the vibrancy to make people look and feel beautiful inside and out. The prints, too, are bold, authentic and exclusive to the brand, handcrafted to fit the brand’s vibe. The launch of Bummer is also the launch of a very unique and fun concept in India – matching pair of underwear to deepen the intimacy between young millennial couples. Moreover, customers can buy their first pair of Bummer underwear completely risk-free. That means they can claim a refund on their first pair. No questions asked! Mr Lavsi is very excited about Bummer’s future in the Indian market - “The Indian underwear industry needed a major overhaul, especially with 400+ million millennials seeking comfort, fun and colour in their everyday basics. Bummer aims to revolutionize the market by making ultra-comfortable and colourful everyday basics easily accessible to people across the nation. Keeping in line with our target audience, we aim to introduce more variety, exclusive limited edition prints and a subscription model to build loyalty.” The millennial-centric brand currently delivers to 26,000+ pin codes across India and plans to go omnichannel by the end of the year. On the product level, research and technology will go hand in hand to add different cuts and a variety of underwear such as thongs, tummy tuckers, etc. to their collection.

About Bummer Bummer is an underwear brand that makes super comfortable, flamboyant, and sophisticated underwear for today’s men and women who value matchless comfort, assertive design and effortless style. Each product of Bummer’s contains Micro Modal fabric that’s imported from Austria, and innovative fit and functionality that eliminate discomfort, untucking and bunching while the colours and the prints add to the fun element. For more information, visit https://bummer.in/ PWR PWR.

