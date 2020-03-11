Japanese shares tumble, Nikkei below break-even level for BOJ

Japanese shares tumbled on Wednesday on concerns about the economic hit from the coronavirus, with the broad Topix index falling 1.53% to mark its lowest close since November 2016.

The Nikkei average lost 2.27% to a 14-1/2-month low of 19,416, slipping below the estimated average cost of the Bank of Japan's stock investments over almost seven years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

