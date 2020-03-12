Left Menu
Development News Edition

Silver futures fall on weak global cues

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 13:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 13:18 IST
Silver futures fall on weak global cues

Silver futures on Thursday fell Rs 377 to Rs 45,449 per kg as participants cut down bets on weak cues from overseas markets. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery slumped Rs 377, or 0.82 per cent, to Rs 45,449 per kg in a business turnover of 3,962 lots.

Similarly, the white metal for July delivery fell by Rs 347, or 0.75 per cent, to Rs 45,924 per kg in 58 lots. In the international market, silver prices traded 1.20 per cent lower at USD 16.58 per ounce in New York..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Cineworld could breach debt terms in worst case virus scenario

Cinema operator Cineworld could breach the terms of its existing debt arrangements under a worst case scenario for the impact of the coronavirus over the next few months, the company said in its annual results release on Thursday.It said th...

Motor racing-WEC cancels Sebring race after US travel clampdown

The World Endurance Championship WEC has canceled next weeks Sebring 1,000 Miles race in Florida after the United States imposed restrictions on travel from Europe for 30 days amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The WEC said that a...

Western Himalayan region likely to receive rain, says IMD

Western Himalayan region is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next 48 hours, predicted India Meteorological Department IMD on Thursday. Thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty wind is also likely over Weste...

IBC led to recovery of just 10% of defaulted loans in non-major cos: Ramesh

The insolvency and bankruptcy law has resulted in recovery of just 10 percent of defaulted loans in case of companies other than the seven big ones referred for resolution, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in Rajya Sabha on Thursda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020