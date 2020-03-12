Silver futures fall on weak global cues

Silver futures on Thursday fell Rs 377 to Rs 45,449 per kg as participants cut down bets on weak cues from overseas markets. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery slumped Rs 377, or 0.82 per cent, to Rs 45,449 per kg in a business turnover of 3,962 lots.

Similarly, the white metal for July delivery fell by Rs 347, or 0.75 per cent, to Rs 45,924 per kg in 58 lots. In the international market, silver prices traded 1.20 per cent lower at USD 16.58 per ounce in New York..

