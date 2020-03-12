Left Menu
Sterling weakens on growing coronavirus turmoil

  • Updated: 12-03-2020 15:04 IST
  • Created: 12-03-2020 15:04 IST
Sterling fell against the U.S. dollar and euro on Thursday, weighed down by deepening market turmoil after U.S. President Donald Trump slapped restrictions on travel from Europe. The British currency gave up its hard-earned gains on Wednesday when investors cheered stimulus measures from the Bank of England and the British government, including an interest rate cut and billions of pounds of support for struggling firms.

But the lift proved short-lived, with the pound tumbling later in the day following Trump's flight ban. The U.S. flight ban exempts Britain but has been seen as a sign of an escalating crisis.

Sterling was last down 0.3% against the dollar at $1.2772. The pound was also down 0.3% versus the euro at 88.26 pence per euro, set for a fourth consecutive day of losses against the single currency and close to an almost five-month low of 88.495 pence hit the previous day.

The European Central Bank is expected to announce a stimulus package to support the euro zone through the coronavirus crisis later on Thursday. "The aggressive response to combat the coronavirus fallout by UK policymakers has failed to alter the pound's recent weakening trend," said analysts at MUFG.

"The coordinated loosening of fiscal and monetary policy should help to provide more support for the UK economy but is no silver bullet to prevent a sharp slowdown in the coming quarters." The pound's fall was mirrored by a slide in stocks in London, with the blue chip FTSE 100 index down more than 6% in early trading.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency meeting at around 1315 GMT at which he is expected to approve moving to the "delay phase" of the response to the coronavirus including more stringent control measures. The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus across Britain rose to 456 as of Wednesday, up from 373 a day earlier. Eight people have died in Britain from the virus.

