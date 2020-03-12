Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street resumes trading after 7% slide triggers halt

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 19:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 19:29 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street resumes trading after 7% slide triggers halt

U.S. stock indexes resumed trading on Thursday after being halted for 15 minutes, as the benchmark S&P 500 index plunged 7% and triggered an automatic cutout shortly after the opening bell, for the second time this week. Wall Street sank into a bear market as a shock move by President Donald Trump to halt travel from Europe rattled investors already alarmed about a global recession on the back of a coronavirus pandemic.

All three main indexes have now fallen over 24% from their intraday record highs hit in February. At 9:54 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2,075.96 points, or 8.81%, at 21,477.26, the S&P 500 was down 223.81 points, or 8.16%, at 2,517.57 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 635.56 points, or 7.99%, at 7,316.49.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Advise against conducting this year's IPL, final call of organisers: MEA amid coronavirus scare

The External Affairs Ministry on Thursday advised against holding this years IPL edition in wake of the coronavirus scare, but left it to the organisers to take a final call on it. This was stated by MEA Additional Secretary Dammu Ravi who ...

Coronavirus: Revenue of Indian IT services cos could be hit, says report

Revenue of Indian IT services companies is likely to be hit as coronavirus outbreak forces clients to enforce travel restrictions, and their deteriorating health could potentially lead to reduction in budgets, as per a report by Kotak Insti...

Constable hospitalized for suspected coronavirus infection

A police constable was admitted to isolation ward of the district hospital in Jalna city of Maharashtra on Thursday for suspected exposure to the coronavirus, a senior official said. His swab samples have been sent to the National Institute...

Mexico not planning to restrict international travel-health official

Mexico is not planning to restrict international travel or close its borders due to the coronavirus outbreak, deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Thursday.Restricting international travel to Mexico is not planned, nor is it bei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020