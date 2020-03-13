Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street bounces after worst day since 1987

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 19:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 19:52 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street bounces after worst day since 1987

U.S. stock indexes rebounded on Friday as investors bet on another round of fiscal easing to thwart a looming global recession in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. After Wall Street's worst daily selloff in more than three decades, indexes recouped some of their losses on optimism that U.S. Democrats and Republicans could announce a stimulus package by Friday.

Travel stocks, which have borne the brunt of the rout, led gains, with the S&P 1500 airlines index up 3.4%. Cruise operator Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings advanced 6.8%.

"What we're headed for is a market that should begin to settle down (with) investors now expecting the government to get the economic plan in place and get it into law," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. Apple Inc rose 3.9% as the iPhone maker said it would reopen all 42 of its branded stores in China. The stock provided the biggest boost to the blue-chip Dow index.

All the S&P sectors firmed at least 2%, with the heavyweight technology sector leading the gains, up 3.7%. The rate-sensitive financial sector gained 4.5%. Energy stocks rose 5% as crude prices rebounded, after suffering their worst four-day declines on record.

The CBOE Volatility Index, a gauge for investor anxiety, fell 3.6 points to 71.91 after its biggest-ever one-day surge in history on Thursday. The Dow and the S&P 500 indexes, which had crashed almost 10% on Thursday, are still headed for their worst week since the financial crisis.

At 9:58 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 509.71 points, or 2.40%, at 21,710.33, the S&P 500 was up 73.08 points, or 2.95%, at 2,553.72. The Nasdaq Composite was up 207.16 points, or 2.88%, at 7,408.58. Among other movers, software company Oracle Corp jumped 10.5% after topping quarterly profit and revenue expectations and flagging a "minimal impact" from the virus outbreak on its fourth-quarter revenue.

Gap Inc climbed 8.7% as it forecast 2020 profit above market expectations. It also flagged a $100 million sales hit in Asia and Europe from the outbreak. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 5.72-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 3.41-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week high and 14 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded one new high and 153 new lows. (Additional reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Writing by Sagarika Jaisinghani; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Videos

Latest News

KC Venugopal files nomination for RS poll from Rajasthan

Congress candidate KC Venugopal filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha poll from Rajasthan on Friday. Speaking to media, Venugopal said It is a great privilege for me that my party has nominated me for the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. I wo...

Coronavirus scare: Delhi HC decides not to insist on personal appearance of parties unless it is indispensable.

Coronavirus scare Delhi HC decides not to insist on personal appearance of parties unless it is indispensable....

Delhi HC holds emergency meeting over coronavirus, decides to restrict its functioning to urgent matters from March 16.

Delhi HC holds emergency meeting over coronavirus, decides to restrict its functioning to urgent matters from March 16....

PIL in HC seeks govt steps to curb spread of coronavirus

A social worker here has filed a public interest litigation PIL in the Bombay High Court seeking its direction to the Maharashtra government as well as the Centre to take steps to curb the spread of coronavirus. The PIL was filed before Act...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020