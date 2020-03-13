Left Menu
FTSE defies Friday the 13th gloom with rebound amid virus fears

  Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 13-03-2020 22:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 22:30 IST
London stocks rose on Friday as moves by policymakers to limit the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic fuelled a rebound, a day after the worst selloff of the blue chip index since the 1987 "Black Monday" crash. The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 1.7%, but posted its worst week since the global financial crisis in 2008.

Helping the slight move upwards on Friday were miners and supermarket chains. "Having suffered its worst day of trading in more than 30 years the FTSE 100 at least started Friday 13th in positive territory,” said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

Global equities were hammered on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump shocked investors with a move to restrict travel from Europe, and an ECB decision to hold off on interest rate cuts added to panic about a liquidity crunch. A rebound on Wall Street on Friday fizzled out after reports that President Donald Trump was set to declare a national emergency to tackle the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

Emergency actions including the Bank of England's 50 basis point interest rate cut and the UK government's 30-billion-pound ($39 billion) stimulus plan have failed to reassure investors about economic growth. Traders are now hoping that U.S. lawmakers and the White House will agree on a stimulus package, expected to be announced on Friday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has postponed May's local and mayoral elections in England for a year due to the coronavirus outbreak, the BBC said on Friday. Travel stocks continued to be the worst hit, with Carnival Corp tumbling almost 10% to its lowest level since 2009 after its unit, Princess Cruises, said it would suspend the voyages of all its 18 ships for two months.

Carnival ended the session at the bottom of London's blue chip index, followed by travel firm TUI. "The day was definitely still unlucky for some, cruise operator Carnival was one of the few large cap fallers as investors reacted to the UK Government advice for over 70s and people with underlying health conditions not to take cruises," Mould said.

Online supermarket Ocado ended the week 5.4% higher, the only weekly gainer among FTSE blue chips. The domestically focused FTSE mid-cap index was down just 1.2%, capping its worst week since 1987's "Black Monday".

Cinema operator Cineworld sank 32.4% to the bottom of the mid-cap index amid continued concerns over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its business. Oil producer Premier Oil surged 26%, after eyeing at least $100 million in potential savings on its annual capital spending plans to adjust to the plunge in global crude price.

Miners Rio Tinto, BHP group and Anglo American jumped more than 7% and were the top gainers on the main index. (Additional reporting by Sruthi Shankar Editing by Anil D'Silva and Mark Heinrich)

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese 'Mottainai' a valid solution to today's waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Pakistan to close border with Iran, Afghanistan over coronavirus

Pakistan will close its border with Iran and Afghanistan in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus, the interior ministry said Friday. The move is the latest such action as countries around the world act swiftly to restrict travel i...

Around 20 dead as heavy rains lash Egypt

Heavy rains and flooding have killed around 20 people in Egypt, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said Friday, in what he described as some of the worst weather in several decades. In a statement posted on a government Facebook page, Madbouli...

Pelosi to deliver statement on coronavirus economic relief bill Friday afternoon

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will deliver a statement on the coronavirus economic relief bill currently under consideration in her chamber at 2 p.m. 1800 GMT, her office said.She will speak shortly before President Don...

Airports body seeks concession fee waiver due to coronavirus impact

Global airports grouping ACI on Friday urged Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri to consider on a case-by-case basis waiver of concession fee that a private airport operator has to share with the government by concession...
