Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar thrives, Aussie trampled in rush for liquidity

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 06:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 06:20 IST
FOREX-Dollar thrives, Aussie trampled in rush for liquidity

The dollar held overnight gains against most major currencies on Wednesday, after U.S. yields jumped and as deepening fear around the coronavirus drove a scramble for greenback. The pound and safe-haven yen made the best efforts at recovery, but only managed to recoup fractions of their losses.

The yen was last up 0.3% at 107.37 per dollar, the pound up 0.5% at $1.2108 and the euro was steady at $1.1000. Commodity-sensitive currencies, like the Aussie and kiwi, were trampled below $0.60 in the stampede. All are well below where they were a week ago as investors sell just about everything for dollars and businesses seek to draw down loans and hoard cash to ride out the crisis.

"It all stems from a shortage of US dollars," said Gunter Seeger, senior vice president in investment-grade fixed income at New York asset manager PineBridge Investments. Dislocation in the U.S. bond market, where the yield on government debt has gyrated wildly for the past week, illustrates the desperation for cash, he said, even as the U.S. Federal Reserve pumps huge amounts of liquidity into the system.

"People are very, very nervous," Seeger said. "Everyone's nervous about the virus, about oil prices, about their job, about everything." Meanwhile the coronavirus only spreads, as country after country adopts draconian social restrictions and a war-footing mentality to try and contain the outbreak.

The global death toll is above 7,800, the number of cases is approaching 200,000 and the economic fallout of what is in effect a global lockdown is spiralling. The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries jumped 34 basis points higher overnight, the largest single-day rise since 2004 - further illustrating how massive selling is testing liquidity in even the deepest and broadest markets.

The higher yield also adds yet more attraction to owning dollars, amid growing signs of tight supply - especially abroad. Cross-currency basis swap spreads, which show the cost of borrowing dollars abroad, hit their widest in years.

Three-month euro/dollar cross-currency basis swap spreads rose as high as 120 basis points - its widest since late 2011 - before falling back to 39 basis points. Spreads for the Aussie and yen also widened dramatically. Risk currencies were also pounded with the mood, and nursed deep losses on Wednesday.

The Australian dollar has made its first trip under 60 cents since 2003 and last sat at $0.5998, while the kiwi was at $0.5955. The Australian dollar has lost nearly 15% against the greenback this year. "In the context of the highly elevated levels of risk aversion and depths to which commodity prices have fallen...we said last week that both Antipodean currencies were on borrowed time above 0.60," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at NAB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

1M licenses of My Office Education provided in Cameroon schools

The Russian developer of office software My Office httpsMyOffice.ruen and the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Cameroon have agreed to provide and introduce 1M software licenses of My Office Education in schools and pre-school facil...

Philippines lifts deadline for foreigners to leave north

The Philippines lifted a deadline for thousands of foreign travelers to leave the northern third of the country, including the capital, after quarantining the region due to an increase in coronavirus infections, officials said Wednesday. Th...

No 'ideal' solution for virus-threatened Tokyo Olympics - IOC

The International Olympic Committee acknowledged Wednesday there was no ideal solution to staging this summers Tokyo Olympics as the deadly coronavirus pandemic swept the globe. This is an exceptional situation which requires exceptional so...

India going to pay heavy price for govt's inability to act decisively on COVID-19: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the country will have to pay a heavy price for the governments inability to act decisively on curbing coronavirus. Quick aggressive action is the answer to tackling the Coronavirus . India is g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020